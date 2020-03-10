Daily Podcast: Mulan, Paramount Presents, Coronavirus, Halloween Horror Nights, Quibi and Thor: Love and Thunder
Posted on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 10, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, writer Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Mulan, Paramount Presents, Coronavirus, Halloween Horror Nights, Quibi and Thor: Love and Thunder.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Mulan’ Early Buzz: One of the Best Disney Live-Action Remakes Yet
- HT: Why People Are Calling to #BoycottMulan, and What it Has to Do With the Hong Kong Protests
- Chris: Paramount Launching Paramount Presents, a Banner for Speciality Blu-ray Releases and Theatrical Re-Releases
- HT: Coronavirus Update: ‘Peter Rabbit 2’ Delayed Until August, Game Shows Filming Without Audiences, and More
- Chris: Halloween Horror Nights Movie Has Been Discussed by Blumhouse
- Ben: Quibi Ads: What You Need to Know About the Streaming Service’s First Year of Advertising
- Chris: The Guardians of the Galaxy Will be in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, According to Vin Diesel
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Mulan’ Q&A: Director Niki Caro and Star Liu Yifei on the $200 Million Budget, Restrictions of the Disney Brand, and More
- Disney’s Careful Approach to ‘Mulan’ Highlights the Difference Between China and the Asian Diaspora [Set Visit]
All the other stuff you need to know:
