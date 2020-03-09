Vin Diesel plays by his own rules – he changed his name is Vin Diesel, after all – which means he’s perfectly happy to give away secrets that producers and filmmakers would rather keep under wraps. Diesel also has a habit of sometimes talking about projects that don’t seem to be happening at all – it’s just how he rolls, folks. And now he’s done it again.

In a new interview, Diesel let the cat out of the bag and revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy would be popping up in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Taika Waititi is going to use the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4. And Groot is evolving.#FirstPrintingpic.twitter.com/iFVZWKBr0J — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 9, 2020

In the interview above, you can see Vin Diesel just casually mention that the Guardians of the Galaxy are going to have something to do with Thor 4. “The director talked to me about,” Diesel said, referring to Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi. “Thor will incorporate some of the Guardians of the Galaxy…which will be very interesting…maybe I shouldn’t have said anything.”

These statements are rather vague, and there’s always a chance Diesel is misinformed. But bringing the Guardians into Thor isn’t exactly an out-of-left-field move. Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame shows that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor had great chemistry with the Guardians crew, and the end of Endgame had Thor blasting off into space with the Guardians.

At first, it seemed like this might be a set-up for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that film suffered a set-back when James Gunn was fired, and then re-hired, to make the movie. As a result, Love and Thunder will arrive before Guardians Vol. 3, which means we’re more likely to see the Guardians in Thor 4 first. It’s unclear how big a part the Guardians will have in Thor 4, and if I had to guess I’d say it’s likely to be a minor element of the film – extended cameos, essentially. But I could be wrong.

The only other hint of what’s to come that Diesel dropped involves his character Groot. Groot started off fully-grown when we first met him, but over the course of several films he’s become a baby again, and then teen Groot. So what’s next? According to Diesel, “Alpha Groot.” As for just what the hell that means, well…I have no idea. Maybe no one does…except Vin Diesel.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for a November 5, 2021 release.