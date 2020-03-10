mulan early buzz

Let’s get down to business: what did critics think of Mulan? Well, their praise for Niki Caro‘s live-action remake of the beloved 1998 animated classic is as swift as a coursing river, with many calling it one of the best Disney live-action remakes yet.

Here are the Mulan early buzz reactions.

Mulan, which stars Liu Yifei in the title role, is quite a departure from the usual Disney remake formula, with no musical sequences and not a wacky sidekick in sight. But audiences who had a chance to see an early screening of Mulan found this approach to be refreshing and were impressed by Caro’s direction and the thrilling fight choreography. And for those of you still upset that there’s no Shang, critics gushed over the steamy chemistry between Liu’s Mulan and Yoson An‘s fellow conscript Chen Honghui.

A few moveigeoers missed the nostalgic elements of Mulan and Shang, but said Caro’s visuals and the film’s action, heart and humor more than make up for it.

However, a few were not as impressed by the film, praising some of its elements, like the relationship between Mulan and her father (Hua Zhou) as well as the fight scenes and production designs, but expressing disappointment over the villains and plot holes.

Disney’s live-action films were starting to feel stagnant lately, with the shot-for-shot remakes only reminding us of how far superior the animated films were. But Mulan looks to break out of that crowd, with a film that  pays homage to the original Chinese folk song The Ballad of Mulan rather than just the Disney remake, and Caro bringing the majestic visuals and fight choreography.

Mulan, which also stars Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, and Jet Li in supporting roles, hits theaters on March 27, 2020.

To save her ailing father from serving in the Imperial Army, a fearless young woman disguises herself as a man to battle northern invaders in China.

