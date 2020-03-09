Halloween Horror Nights has become a big deal at the Universal Studios theme parks, bringing familiar horror movie characters to haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment every Halloween season. And Blumhouse has gotten in on the action as well, with events themed around The Purge franchise, the Insidious series, Happy Death Day, and more. And according to Blumhouse founder Jason Blum, bringing all of this to the big screen in the form of a Blumhouse-produced Halloween Horror Nights movie is a real possibility.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the thrills and chills of Halloween Horror Nights without traveling to Florida or California, your lucky day may be at hand. During an interview with Collider for The Hunt, the latest entry from Blumhouse, Jason Blum was first asked if The Hunt would be incorporated into future Halloween Horror Nights. Blum said it was definitely possible. But then things got even more interesting when Blum revealed conversations about a Halloween Horror Nights movie had taken place: “We’ve actually talked about it. We haven’t quite figured it out, but there’s definitely a movie in Halloween Horror Nights somewhere.”

There have been several movies about haunted/deadly amusement parks – especially recently. There was Hell Fest, which had college kids being stalked through an amusement park on Halloween. Then there was Blood Fest, which more or less had the same plot. There was also Haunt, where college kids go to a very low-rent haunted attraction – run by killers. You also have the Hell House LLC. franchise, which uses similar plots.

One can assume that the Halloween Horror Nights might follow a similar path. But what would make the Halloween Horror Nights movie distinct would be its ability to use recognizable IP. Characters from Universal and Blumhouse movies could appear in the film, which could serve as an added bonus. In other words, the Halloween Haunted Nights movie could have Michael Myers stalking around – if it wanted to. Or the Universal Monsters.

Again, Blum’s quote states that they “haven’t quite figured it out,” so there’s no official Halloween Horror Nights movie in the works. But it certainly sounds like there could be someday soon.