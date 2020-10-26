Daily Podcast: Moon Knight, Ghostbusters, Bond, Justice League, Willow, The Meg 2, Avatar 2 and Addams Family
Posted on Monday, October 26th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the October 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Moon Knight, Ghostbusters, Bond, Justice League, Willow, The Meg 2, Avatar 2 and Addams Family.
Opening Banter: With the special Tobolowsky episode last wednesday, that means we haven’t talked movie news in a week, so we have a lot to catch up on!
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Will Star in Marvel’s Latest Disney+ Series
- Brad: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Release Date Pushed Back Even Further to June 2021
- What big movies does that leave us before Summer 2021?
- Brad: ‘No Time to Die’ Won’t Go Straight to Streaming, But Conversations With Netflix and Apple Did Happen
- What movies on the calendar now for 2020/2021 do you think could end up skipping theaters?
- Ben: Deathstroke and The Joker in Justice League:
- Brad (og Chris): ‘Willow’ TV Series From Disney+ Will Be Directed by ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Director Jon M. Chu; Warwick Davis and Ron Howard Returning
- Thoughts on Chu for this gig?
- Ben: ‘The Meg 2’ to Be Directed By ‘Rebecca’ and ‘Kill List’ Filmmaker Ben Wheatley
- Is this a bad career move for Wheatley?
- Brad: ‘Avatar 2’ Underwater Scenes Had Sigourney Weaver and the Cast Holding Their Breath Over Six Minutes at a Time
- Ben: ‘The Addams Family’: Tim Burton to Get Creepy and Kooky with His First Major Live-Action TV Series
