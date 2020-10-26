

On the October 26, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Moon Knight, Ghostbusters, Bond, Justice League, Willow, The Meg 2, Avatar 2 and Addams Family.

Opening Banter: With the special Tobolowsky episode last wednesday, that means we haven’t talked movie news in a week, so we have a lot to catch up on!

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: