Daily Podcast: Is It Okay For Filmmakers To Lie To Press/Fans? Can Avengers: Endgame Overtake Avatar At The Box Office?
Posted on Thursday, April 11th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 11, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Donald Glover, Child’s Play, Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye, Grease and Star Wars Episode 9.
Opening Banter: We survived Hotelpocalypse… but do we have a place to stay for Comic Con?
In The News:
- Ben: Donald Glover and Rihanna’s ‘Guava Island’ Movie Drops on Amazon Prime Video This Weekend
- Chris: ‘Child’s Play’ Remake Score Will Be Composed by Bear McCreary Using a ‘Toy Orchestra’
- Peter: The Russo Brothers Explain Why They Lied About The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Title
- Ben: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sold Five Times More Tickets Than ‘Infinity War’ in the First Week at Fandango
- Chris: ‘Hawkeye’ TV Series With Jeremy Renner Coming to Disney+
- Ben: ‘Grease’ Prequel ‘Summer Loving’ Gearing Up at Paramount with Writer John August
- Star Wars:
