The Child’s Play remake has found its composer. Bear McCreary, who has provided music for The Walking Dead, 10 Cloverfield Lane, and more, will create the Child’s Play remake score, giving Mark Hamill‘s Chucky plenty of music to murder to. Orion Pictures announced McCreary as the composer today, and unveiled a teaser video featuring the artist revealing some of the music that will be used in the film. Check it out below.

Child’s Play Remake Score

Yep, that certainly sounds appropriate for Child’s Play. It’s reminiscent of the original Child’s Play theme composed by Joe Renzetti, without being a direct copy. You can hear Renzetti’s theme below.

Child’s Play Original Theme

“Chucky haunted my dreams when I was a kid, ever since his devilish little face peered out at me from a torn VHS cover at my local video store. Now, thirty years later, I have a remarkable opportunity to contribute to his musical legacy,” said McCreary. “Inspired by the Chucky’s toy-store origins, I’ve assembled a ‘toy orchestra,’ of toy pianos, hurdy gurdies, accordions, plastic guitars, and otamatones, that will be featured prominently in the score. I hope that these creepy, unique tones will help terrify the next generation of Child’s Play fans!”

I’m a fan of McCreary’s work, and I’m sure he’ll deliver the goods here. Of all his work, his music for 10 Cloverfield Lane is my favorite – moody, atmospheric, and often startling.

10 Cloverfield Lane

Child’s Play isn’t the only 2019 film McCreary is providing his talents to. He also handled the score for the upcoming Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He also scored Happy Death Day 2U, released earlier this year.

The new Child’s Play follows “Karen (Aubrey Plaza), a single mother who gifts her son Andy (Gabriel Bateman) a Buddi doll, unaware of its more sinister nature.” In addition to Plaza and Bateman, Child’s Play stars Brian Tyree Henry and recently revealed Mark Hamill as the voice of Chucky. My attitude towards this remake has shifted considerably. I was initially 100% against the idea, because I felt a remake was not needed, especially when the original franchise is still on-going with its original creative team. But I have to admit the casting, and first teaser trailer, have swayed me, and I’m cautiously optimistic to see how this all turns out. Child’s Play opens June 21, 2019.