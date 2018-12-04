Daily Podcast: Why Netflix Needs Friends, Interview With Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson, Prince, Halo, Star Wars and Shang-Chi
Posted on Tuesday, December 4th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 4, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk the latest film and tv news, including Christmas Chronicles, Netflix, Prince, Halo, Star Wars and Shang-Chi. An in Our Feature Presentation, we share our on-set interview with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson.
In The News:
- Jacob: ‘Christmas Chronicles’ Watched By 20 Million People, Which Netflix (Incorrectly) Compares to a $200 Million Opening
- Jacob: ‘Friends’ Will Still Be There For You on Netflix, Isn’t Leaving Anytime Soon
- Ben: Prince Musical In The Works: Artist’s Songs To Be Turned Into A Movie, But It Won’t Be A Biopic
- Jacob: Showtime’s ‘Halo’ Series Loses Director Rupert Wyatt, Faces a Troubled Future
- Ben: ‘The Mandalorian’ Rumors May Reveal a Basic Plot and a Surprising MacGuffin
- Jacob: Disney+ ‘Rogue One’ Series Hires ‘The Americans’ Executive Producer Stephen Schiff as Showrunner
- Ben: Marvel Studios Making ‘Shang-Chi’ Movie, Which Will Feature Their First Asian Protagonist
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Brie Larson Talks About Her Intense ‘Captain Marvel’ Training, Meeting Kelly Sue DeConnick and More [Set Visit Interview]
