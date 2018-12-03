Along with the new Star Wars: Episode 9 rumors that recently came to light, some details on the forthcoming live-action Star Wars series called The Mandalorian may provide some insight into exactly what kind of story we’re dealing with.

So far, Disney and Lucasfilm have somehow kept details on The Mandalorian under tight wraps, including most of the cast in the series. But a new rumor sheds some light on what the titular characters in the series are trying to accomplish, including the revelation of a certain MacGuffin that will drive the series. This might dive into spoiler territory for some trying to stay in the dark, but keep reading for the full details.

MakingStarWars calls our attention to a recent post in the StarWarsLeaks Reddit (where a healthy mix of credible information and total nonsense pops up), and the reliable Star Wars news site confirms that a certain story detail that jibes with what they’ve heard from other sources. Here’s what the Reddit post says:

“I guess the Mandalorian encounters a baby on one of his missions that he is supposed to kill, but instead of that, he ends up saving it and a lot of the rest of the story revolves around their growing relationship and his efforts to keep the child safe and protected.”

So the MacGuffin of The Mandalorian might be a baby, and some set photos may even support that concept. Furthermore, the importance of that baby may also have surfaced online. MakingStarWars points out a previous rumor they heard which said the series would focus on restoring the planet Mandalore. What exactly that means remains to be seen, but perhaps it’s possible that this baby could be the key to restoring this once great civilization of warriors.

Adding even more credence to these rumors is the fact that the return of The Clone Wars will bring the storyline about the fall of Mandalore to the small screen. The various media of Star Wars often tie together, though mostly tangentially, and showing fans how Mandalore fell before giving them a series that might aim to bring it back in some capacity would make perfect sense.

Of course, remember that these are all rumors at this point, but when multiple sources hear the same thing, that usually means they’re onto something. Hopefully we’ll get more solid details on this show sooner than later, but for now this is the most intriguing detail about the show’s story we’ve heard so far. Otherwise, here’s the less helpful and vague official synopsis: