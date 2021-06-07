On the June 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Indiana Jones 5, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Vertigo video game, The Munsters movie, and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel cast. Then weekend editor Brad Oman joins to talk about the Disney+ series Loki.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.