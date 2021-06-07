Daily Podcast: Indiana Jones 5, Vertigo, The Conjuring, Loki, and More
Posted on Monday, June 7th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 7, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Indiana Jones 5, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, a Vertigo video game, The Munsters movie, and the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel cast. Then weekend editor Brad Oman joins to talk about the Disney+ series Loki.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Could Feature Flashbacks With a Younger Indy During World War II
- Ben: A ‘Vertigo’ Video Game, Inspired By the Alfred Hitchcock Movie, is Somehow On the Way
- Chris: ‘The Munsters’ Movie to Be Directed By Rob Zombie
- Chris: ‘Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Cast Adds Issa Rae as Spider-Woman
- Chris: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Director Michael Chaves on What Makes a ‘Conjuring’ Movie and Where the Warrens Go Next [Interview]
- Chris: ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Originally Set Up Another Spin-Off Film – Here’s Why Director Michael Chaves Cut It
- Brad: Tom Hiddleston Confirms the First Season of ‘Loki’ Has an Ending, Won’t Confirm If That Ending Leads to Season 2
- Brad: ‘Loki’ Head Writer Michael Waldron Deftly Dodges Our Questions About a Second Season, ‘Doctor Strange 2’, and Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
