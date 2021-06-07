There have been rumors that Rob Zombie would direct a Munsters movie for years – and now, it’s official. Mr. Zombie confirmed this himself on social media, promising more “exciting details as things progress.” While this may seem like a weird choice to some, Zombie is a full-fledged Munsters fanboy. His son “Dragula” references the car the Munsters owned, and he even did a commentary track for a Blu-ray release of the film Munster, Go Home!

It’s official: Rob Zombie is directing The Munsters. We know very little about the project, but Zombie confirmed the news on Instagram. “Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!” the musician and filmmaker wrote.

What Does a Rob Zombie Munsters Movie Even Look Like?

As Zombie mentioned, he’s been trying to get his Munsters movie made for 20 years. The Munsters will be based on the classic TV series about a family of monsters. The original show ran from 1964 to 1966 and resulted in a movie (Munster, Go Home!) and several different reboots and revivals. Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller even tried to make a reboot called Mockingbird Lane, but the show never made it beyond the pilot stage. The series followed Herman Munster, a Frankenstein-like creature, and his vampire wife Lily, along with their Eddie, who is a werewolf, and their teenage niece Marilyn, who is just a normal human. Lily’s father, Grandpa (who is actually Dracula himself), resides in the house, too.

Of course, now we have to wonder what a Rob Zombie-directed Munsters will look like. Zombie is a self-professed fan of the series, so I doubt he’s going to drastically alter things. Then again, he might. Will all the Munsters be hillbillies who say “fuck” all the time like the characters in all of Zombie’s other movies? Maybe! I’m often at odds with Zombie as a filmmaker. I think he’s a great visual stylist, and he can create some truly fantastic images (his Lords of Salem is a particularly great example of this). However, when it comes to screenwriting, he’s often incredibly lackluster. Ideally, I’d love to see him direct a film written by someone else – but maybe he’s just not interested in making a movie that he didn’t pen himself. Still, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t interested in a Rob Zombie Munsters movie.