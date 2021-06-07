Indiana Jones 5 is currently filming in the U.K., and the first set pics found their way online over the weekend. While it’s always important to remember that out-of-context set pics don’t represent the final film, these early images do give us a hint of what to expect in the James Mangold-directed sequel. For one thing, it looks like Indy will be dealing with Nazis again – and remember: he hates those guys. For another, we might be getting a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford in a flashback scene.

I’m not going to post the Indiana Jones 5 set pics, but you can see them here. They show a scene being shot on the North Yorkshire Moors involving a stuntman riding a motorcycle. That’s not exactly the most exciting news, but there is an interesting bit of info here: the stuntman was wearing what appeared to be a Harrison Ford mask. And it wasn’t Harrison Ford as he looks now – it was a younger Ford. On top of that, a “Nazi carrier engine and vintage cars” were spotted.

So, What Does This Mean?

What can we decipher from this? Well, it’s all just speculation, but, this seems to imply we’re getting some sort of flashback to World War II which might involve Ford de-aged to be a younger Indiana Jones. Indy has gone up against the Nazis before, in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. But in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which was set in the 1950s, it was revealed that at some point during the war, Indy became a soldier – and was a war hero to boot. With all that in mind, it’s probably safe to assume we’re getting some sort of flashback to Indy’s soldier days.

Of course, this just raises more questions. Are the Nazis the bad guys again in Indiana Jones 5? And why is there a flashback to World War II? We’ll have to wait to find out, but feel free to speculate wildly!

Harrison Ford is back to play Indy for what is supposedly the final time, and James Mangold is in the director’s chair. That makes this the first Indiana Jones film to not be directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg was attached to direct at first, but handed duties over to Mangold. Spielberg will still be involved with the production, though, serving as a producer, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel. Jez and John-Henry Butterworth wrote the script.

In addition to Ford, Indiana Jones 5 also stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. The film is due out on July 29, 2022.