Daily Podcast: How To Not Be Scared Of Horror Movies As An Adult, Lion King, Rotten Tomatoes, Holmes and Watson, Black Mirror and Jordan Peele’s Us
Posted on Thursday, December 27th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 27, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Lion King, Rotten Tomatoes, Holmes and Watson, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Jordan Peele’s Us. And in Life Advice Corner, Chris will hopefully help an adult get over being scared of horror movies.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘The Lion King’ Won’t Be a Shot-for-Shot Remake of the Original
- Chris: These Are the 2018 TV Shows and Movies With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores
- Chris: ‘Holmes and Watson’ Reviews Earn the Film a Dreaded 0% on Rotten Tomatoes
- Chris: Netflix May Have Turned Down ‘Holmes and Watson’ for Being Too Elementary
- HT: ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Trailer: The ‘Black Mirror’ Movie Hits Netflix Tomorrow
- HT: ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ Will Be a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Movie With 5 Hours of Footage
- Reaction: ‘Us’ Trailer: Jordan Peele Returns With a New Tale of Terror
- HT: ‘Us’ Is Not About Race, Director Jordan Peele Says
In Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista:
- The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.
- Joey in Los Angeles, CA writes in, “I had the pleasure of watching Hereditary over Christmas weekend and ended up losing sleep for a couple of nights. It hit me on so many levels and I forgot how powerful horror movies can be. I had trouble falling asleep in the dark and even struggled to go back to sleep after waking up in the dead of night. I was wondering if Chris could tackle the question of how to get over being scared of horror movies as an adult. I’m a grown man and I hate losing sleep, which is why I usually avoid movies like Hereditary in the first place! Thanks in advance and keep up the good work!”
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.