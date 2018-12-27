the lion king trailer

On the December 27, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista, to talk about the latest film and tv news, including The Lion King, Rotten Tomatoes, Holmes and Watson, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Jordan Peele’s Us. And in Life Advice Corner, Chris will hopefully help an adult get over being scared of horror movies.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter

In The News:

In Advice Corner with Chris Evangelista:

  • The Advice Corner theme song was created by Love you Wally.
  • Joey in Los Angeles, CA writes in, “I had the pleasure of watching Hereditary over Christmas weekend and ended up losing sleep for a couple of nights. It hit me on so many levels and I forgot how powerful horror movies can be. I had trouble falling asleep in the dark and even struggled to go back to sleep after waking up in the dead of night. I was wondering if Chris could tackle the question of how to get over being scared of horror movies as an adult. I’m a grown man and I hate losing sleep, which is why I usually avoid movies like Hereditary in the first place! Thanks in advance and keep up the good work!”

 

Other articles mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.