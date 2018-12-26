Universal acclaim is hard to come by. Even the most beloved film or TV show will have a few detractors. But every now and then, certain titles come along that end up without a single negative review…on Rotten Tomatoes, at least. As 2018 draws to a close, here are the handful of this year’s lucky TV shows and movies with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Before we dive into this, a disclaimer: not every critic is on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, there are many arts critics who aren’t accredited to the site at all. It’s important to keep that in mind when viewing these results, because while all the reviewing critics on Rotten Tomatoes may have ended up giving these titles a perfect grade, there’s always a chance someone at there strongly disagrees. And now, let’s take a look at what made the cut (via Collider).

2018 Movies With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Hannah Gadsby: Nannette

Right off the bat, I have an issue. Can we really classify Hannah Gadsby‘s Netflix comedy special as a “movie”? I’d say no, but apparently, I’m wrong. In the special, Gadsby “gets up close and personal about her life and growing up gay on the small island of Tasmania.” Here is where I admit I have yet to watch this, even though I’ve heard nothing but acclaim. I’ll get around to it eventually!

Leave No Trace

This much-loved 2018 drama follows a father and daughter who live off the grid, in a “beautiful nature reserve near Portland, Oregon, rarely making contact with the world. But when a small mistake tips them off to authorities, they are sent on an increasingly erratic journey in search of a place to call their own.”

Minding the Gap

Minding the Gap is a Hulu documentary that compiles over 12 years of footage shot by Bing Liu as he “searches for correlations between his skateboarder friends’ turbulent upbringings and the complexities of modern-day masculinity.” This sounds like a much better version of this year’s feature film Mid 90s.

Night Comes On

In Night Comes On, “Angel LaMere is released from juvenile detention on the eve of her 18th birthday. Haunted by her past, she embarks on a journey with her 10 year-old sister that could destroy their future.” Dominique Fishback, Tatum Marilyn Hall, and Lovie Marie Allen star.

Oh Lucy!

I, for one, am thrilled to see a Josh Harnett movie on this list. Let the Hartnett renaissance begin! In Oh Lucy!, “a lonely woman in Tokyo discovers her alter ego when she takes an English class.”

Paddington 2

Yes, Paddington 2 really is as good as everyone says. In this charming, heart-warming sequel, Paddington the bear runs afoul of a greedy actor (Hugh Grant), and ends up in jail. I know that doesn’t sound particularly heartwarming, but trust me, it is.

Pick of the Litter

Puppies! Yes, even the cold, black hearts of film critics can’t resist adorable dogs. Pick of the Litter “follows a litter of puppies from the moment they’re born and begin their quest to become guide dogs for the blind.” I haven’t seen this yet, but I’m crying already.

Shirkers

“An inspired labor of love for zine-making teens Sandi Tan, Jasmine Ng and Sophie Siddique, Shirkers was a Singapore-made 1992 cult classic—or it would have been, had the 16mm footage not been stolen by their enigmatic American collaborator Georges Cardona, who disappeared.” Shirkers is now streaming on Netflix, and I’ve heard nothing but wonderful things about it.

Summer 1993 (Estiu 1993)

Summer 1993 focuses on a 6-year-old girl who is “sent to live with her uncle’s family after her mother dies.” This Catalan-language Spanish drama film is directed and written by Carla Simón.

2018 TV Shows With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Scores

America to Me

America to Me is a Starz documentary series that asks, “Can a Chicago high school change the conversation about race?”

Even though I love most of the talent involved with Big Mouth – Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and more – I’ve avoided the show because the animation style looks hideous. But everyone raves about it, so maybe I’ll finally have to check it out. The Netflix series is all about the “glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty.”

Big Mouth (Season 2)

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai, a sequel-series to The Karate Kid, was a big hit for YouTube, and it was clearly a big hit with critics as well.

Dear White People (Season 2)

Justin Simien adapts his film of the same name into a Netflix series that’s set “against the backdrop of a predominantly white Ivy League university where racial tensions bubble just below the surface.”

High Maintenance (Season 2)

This HBO comedy series follows a “bike-riding, weed-delivery salesman with an eclectic variety of Brooklyn clients.”

Making It

Parks and Recreation stars Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman reunite for Making It, a charming show that’s essentially a remake of The Great British Bake-Off, but with crafts instead of baked-goods.

One Day at a Time (Season 2)

This Netflix reimagining of the classic Norman Lear series stars Justina Machado and Rita Moreno, and offers “a contemporary take on what life looks like in both good and bad times, and how loved ones can help make it all worthwhile.”

Random Acts of Flyness

HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness is late-night series from artist Terence Nance, described as “a fluid, stream-of-consciousness examination of contemporary American life.”

The Bold Type (Season 2)

The Bold Type is inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, chief content officer of Hearst Magazines. The show “reveals a glimpse into the outrageous lives and loves of those responsible for the global women’s magazine Scarlet.”

The Good Place (Season 3)

The Good Place has fast become one of the most talked-about shows on TV, featuring whip-smart writing, a charming cast, and twists you never see coming. I’d tell you more about the show, but to really say anything more concrete would be a spoiler. Just watch it.

Vida

Vida is a Starz show that “focuses on two Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other.”

Ugly Delicious

Ugly Delicious focuses on award-winning chef David Chang as he “travels the world with writers and chefs, activists and artists, who use food as a vehicle to break down cultural barriers, tackle misconceptions and uncover shared experiences.” It’s not your typical cooking show.