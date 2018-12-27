The trailer for the feature-length Black Mirror special is here, released by Netflix just one day before it’s set to debut on the streaming platform. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is the highly anticipated Black Mirror movie that fans have been slowly unveiling more and more clues about — and its trailer is just as confounding.

Watch the Black Mirror Bandersnatch trailer below.

Black Mirror Bandersnatch Trailer

The trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch finally puts to bed the swirl of theories surrounding this Black Mirror mystery project — except for the question of whether this movie will actually be a choose-your-own adventure story as was previously reported. Yesterday reports emerged that roughly 312 minutes, or five hours, of footage was shot for Bandersnatch, though the film itself has a 90-minute runtime, suggesting that the film would be a choose-your-own-adventure movie.

It would be in line with trippy atmosphere of the trailer as well as the Bandersnatch subtitle of the movie title. “Bandersnatch” is the name of a video game listed in the season 3 episode “Playtest,” and it was also the title of a real-life video game developed by Imagine Software in 1984 that was never released to the public. The word itself comes from the Lewis Carroll book Alice in Wonderland, one of the foremost stories about the blurring between fantasy and reality. Meanwhile the film, about young producer who is sent spiraling into insanity as he works on the adaptation of a strange fantasy novel into a video game, falls perfectly in line with all of those elements.

While the trailer doesn’t confirm whether Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is a choose-your-own adventure movie, it seems to hint at more than meets the eye: The trailer calls the episode an “event,” tells viewers to “change your mind” and “change your life,” and ends with a character stating via voiceover: “Your fate has been dictated.”

Here is the official synopsis for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch:

In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge. Welcome back.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch premieres on Netflix on December 28, 2018.