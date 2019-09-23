Daily Podcast: How Many Trailers Is Too Many? 2019 Emmy Awards, Kylo Ren, A Christmas Carol, Breaking Bad & More
Posted on Monday, September 23rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 23, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including the 2019 Emmy Awards, Kylo Ren, A Christmas Carol, Breaking Bad, and Movie Trailers.
In The News:
- Brad: 2019 Emmy Winners: ‘Game of Thrones’ Takes Best Drama, But ‘Fleabag’ Has the Most Impressive Showing
- HT: Kylo Ren’s Dark Side Origins Won’t Please All Fans, Writer Warns
- Brad: Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds to Lead a Musical Reimagining of ‘A Christmas Carol’
- HT: ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Trailer: Jesse Pinkman is Back
- Also: El Camino: Another Breaking Bad Actor Confirms He’ll Appear in the Film
- Brad: Moviegoers Want Fewer Trailers Before Movies, Because This is Getting Ridiculous
