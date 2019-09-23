It’s the first day of fall, but here we are talking about the most wonderful time of year thanks to news of Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds teaming up for a musical reimagining of the classic Charles Dickens holiday tale A Christmas Carol. But this will likely be unlike any adaptation we’ve seen before, since the filmmakers behind this take come from the world of straight-up comedy – and sometimes even R-rated laughs. Find out more about the A Christmas Carol musical movie below.

The Hollywood Reporter has news of A Christmas Carol musical reimagining in the works from Daddy’s Home and We’re the Millers writing duo Sean Anders and John Morris, who will also both be directing this time. The filmmakers have been shopping the project around Hollywood with several studios bidding on the project, which makes it sound like this will be something we could see in theaters next year.

There have been countless adaptations of Charles Dickens’ classic 1843 holiday story ranging from loyal takes on the material starring George C. Scott to more contemporary and liberal adaptations such as The Muppet Christmas Carol and Bill Murray’s beloved Scrooged. Most recently, Robert Zemeckis took a crack at the story with motion capture technology and computer animation, fueled by performances by Jim Carrey and Gary Oldman.

As for this A Christmas Carol musical reimagining, we’re not sure what to expect since details on this particular take are being kept under wraps. But honestly, it’s the involvement of Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds combined with the musical touch that makes this rather intriguing. Plus, I’m betting this is a modern take on the material. Otherwise, I’d be concerned that we’d have another Holmes and Watson situation on our hands.

Speaking of which, it’s Will Ferrell and his Gloria Sanchez Productions, Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort production banner, and Mosaic (the company behind Holmes and Watson) that are producing this iteration of A Christmas Carol along with Anders and Morris. Their combined output has been mixed, so this could go either way.

Ferrell hasn’t been choosing the best comedic material lately, but he did star in and produce the now-classic Elf, which Mosaic also produced. So their involvement could be good, despite recent track records. As for Anders and Morris, they’ve delivered solid material with movies like She’s Out of My League, We’re the Millers, and the surprisingly good Instant Family last year. But they’ve also given us Mr. Popper’s Penguins, and Anders was behind the awful That’s My Boy with Adam Sandler.

We’ll have to wait until we learn more about this project before we make any more judgment. Also, don’t forget, Ryan Reynolds is slated to star in a stoner take on Home Alone, or at least a premise that is very similar to it, so he’s racking up the holiday hijinks.