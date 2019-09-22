It’s been nearly six years since Breaking Bad wrapped up with one of the most beloved series finales of the modern era. And while creator Vince Gilligan has been working in that world since then with the highly acclaimed spinoff series Better Call Saul, he’s also returning to one of Breaking Bad‘s most beloved characters in El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, his feature directorial debut and a continuation of Jesse Pinkman’s storyline after the events of the series finale.

Emmy winner Aaron Paul returns to reprise the role of the tragically broken former burnout who was pulled under the dangerous and maniacal wing of drug kingpin Walter White, and after a brief teaser set the stage for us last month, we now have a full trailer that gives us a more detailed look at what happens in the upcoming movie.

El Camino Trailer

Yeah, bitch! The full trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie is here, and we can’t wait to see Aaron Paul continue to explore the character that made him famous. Paul first started playing Jesse Pinkman around twelve years ago, and after impressing Gilligan with his acting abilities, managed to stick around for the whole run of the show despite a plan to kill his character off early in the series’ run. He went on to win three Emmys for Best Supporting Actor for his work on the show, and helped craft one of the most long-suffering and tragic characters in TV history.

“I really loved Jesse,” Paul recently said of his feelings after the finale. “I knew him better than anyone, but it was a big weight off of my shoulders to hang up the cleats and walk away. I thought it was goodbye, and I was OK with that…I’m like everybody else on the planet — I think Vince and the rest of the writers really nailed the landing with the ending of Breaking Bad, and why mess with that? But it’s Vince we’re talking about. I would follow Vince into a fire. That’s how much I trust the man. I would do anything that he asked me to.”

In a public statement to Gilligan on his Instagram account a few days ago, Paul wrote, “Thank you for Pinkman. He is a broken and beaten kid struggling to survive and I feel blessed to have played him for so many years. He is a part of me. This next chapter you created with El Camino is nothing short of brilliant my friend. Heartbreaking but utterly brilliant.”

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie arrives on Netflix on October 11, 2019, and will be playing in limited theaters as well. Get a list of theatrical locations and pre-order tickets here.