2019 Emmy Winners: Updated Live During the Awards
Posted on Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
The 71st Primetime Emmy winners are being announced live on FOX this evening. Who will win the highest honors in television in comedy, drama, and TV movies? Does the final season of Game of Thrones have what it takes to take home the big prize? Could Barry make a big show on the comedy side of things? We’re updating the 2019 Emmy winners list live below during the broadcast, so follow along with us.
2019 Emmy Winners
Winners listed below in BOLD as they’re announced live on FOX (most recently announced at the top).
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or TV Special
Johan Renck – Chernobyl
Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon
Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay – When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
Vera Farmiga – When They See Us
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg – Barry, “The Audition”
Bill Hader – Barry, “ronny/lily”
Mark Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol – Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Fiona Shaw – Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas – The Good Place
Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry – “ronny/lily” – Alec Berg and Bill Hader
Fleabag – “Episode 1” – Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Pen15 – “Anna Ishii-Peters” – Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour
Russian Doll – “Nothing In This World Is Easy” – Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, and Amy Poehler
Russian Doll – “A Warm Body” – Allison Silverman
The Good Place – “Janet(s)” – Josh Siegal and Dylan Morgan
Veep – “Veep” – David Mandel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Sarah Goldberg – Barry
Sian Clifford – Fleabag
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Betty Gilpin -GLOW
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Stephen Root – Barry
Henry Winkler – Barry
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale – Veep
2019 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Television Movie:
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Outstanding Limited Series:
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Billy Porter – Pose
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
Joey King – The Act
Niecy Nash – When They See Us
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Asant e Blackk – When They See Us
John Leguizamo – When They See Us
Michael K. Williams – When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael McKean – Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Glynn Turman – How to Get Away with Murder
Ron Cephas Jones – When They See Us
Michael Angarano – The Twilight Zone
Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Hout – Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff & DB Weiss – Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Nutter – Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Lisa Brühlmann – Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”
Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or TV Special
Johan Renck – Chernobyl
Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon
Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay – When They See Us
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo
Chris Smith – FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Dan Reed – Leaving Neverland
Julie Cohen & Betsy West – RGB
Tim Wardie – Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Animated Program:
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Come Along with Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:
Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Universe
Outstanding Variety Special (Live):
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):
Carpool Karaoke
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Oustanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
30 for 30
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?