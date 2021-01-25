Daily Podcast: Harry Potter TV Series Pitches, Godzilla vs. Kong Trailer Reaction/Speculation
Posted on Monday, January 25th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including a Harry Potter tv series, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Amazon’s Invincible tv series and the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer.
In The News:
- HT: A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series is in Early Development at HBO Max
- Should JK Rowling be involved?
- Peter’s pitch: Re-adapt and expand the novels as seasons of tv. Alfonso Cuaron as director of the pilot and executive producer.
- HT’s Pitch: Hogwarts Mystery
- Brad’s Pitch: A prequel series following the original Order of the Phoenix as they battle Voldemort and the Death Eaters at the height of their power. Flashbacks can be employed to the school years of James & Lily Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Severus Snape, etc. to give us that teen drama along with the adult stories.
- Jacob’s pitch: A series set within the Ministry of Magic in the years after Voldemort’s second defeat, following the Aurors and politicians who must work together to root out traitors and rebuild their government.
- HT: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Reveals “Muncher,” One of the Film’s New Ghost Characters
- Brad: Did ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Get Rick Moranis to Make an Appearance After All?
- Jacob (og Chris): ‘Invincible’ TV Series Premieres in March on Amazon Prime Video, Watch the First Clip Now
- Brad: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Trailer: Titans Clash in a Massive Blockbuster Battle
- Brief reactions
- Jacob (og Evan): ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Trailer Breakdown: Big Trouble on Little Earth
All the other stuff you need to know:
