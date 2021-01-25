HT:

Should JK Rowling be involved?

Peter’s pitch: Re-adapt and expand the novels as seasons of tv. Alfonso Cuaron as director of the pilot and executive producer.

HT’s Pitch: Hogwarts Mystery

Brad’s Pitch: A prequel series following the original Order of the Phoenix as they battle Voldemort and the Death Eaters at the height of their power. Flashbacks can be employed to the school years of James & Lily Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, Severus Snape, etc. to give us that teen drama along with the adult stories.