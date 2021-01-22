Invincible, the new animated series based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name, now has a premiere date: March 26. The hour-long series comes from creator Robert Kirkman and follows a seventeen-year-old who just happens to be the son of the most powerful superhero on the planet. Soon, the teenager is developing superpowers of his own – and discovering “his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.” In addition to the premiere date news, there’s a new clip – watch it below.

Invincible Clip

In Invincible, seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) is “just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.” The adult animated series is based on the comic series of the same name, created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

In addition to Yeun and Simmons, the voice cast includes Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.

The first three episodes of season one will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, March 26, with new episodes available each following Friday. I have not read the Invincible comic, but I’ve heard good things, and it seems like there’s a lot of potential here. I’m not entirely sold on this animation style – it looks too clean and lacks detail – but I’m willing to check this out based on the premise and the voice cast.

And if you’re a fan of the comic and hoping the show will maintain the source material’s violence, Kirkman promises it remains intact. “It’s a very important element to the story,” he said during a panel at New York Comic Con. “That, to me, is a really cool element of realism that Invincible has. There’s some really insane, graphic things that I think would happen when you have super-powerful people coming up against each other, and that has to be maintained.”

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Director Jeff Allen (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director.