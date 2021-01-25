Ghostbusters: Afterlife was unfortunately delayed yet again, this time moving back from a summer release to November 2021. That means we have almost an entire year before we get to see the sequel that picks up around 30 years after the events of the first two Ghostbusters movies.

The good news is it will be a reunion of many of the original Ghostbusters cast members…and there’s a chance one of the stars who was believed to be sitting this sequel out may actually make an appearance.

Rick Moranis has been semi-retired for a long time now, but he’s recently been showing signs of getting back to work. Soon he will reprise his role as eccentric inventor Wayne Szalinski in a Honey, I Shrunk the Kids sequel, and based on something said by one of the returning Ghostbusters cast members, it sounds like he could pop up in Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ernie Hudson was recently interviewed by Living Fearless (via MovieWeb), and the Ghostbusters discussion eventually turned to the potential involvement of Rick Moranis in the sequel. Hudson’s answer was surprisingly cagey. The actor said:

“I think the studios probably want to hold that one… I love Rick. But yeah, I’ll let them share that.”

Let them share what? The fact that there’s anything to share outside of Rick Moranis not being involved is news to us. Last we heard, Rick Moranis was not among the returning members of the original Ghostbusters cast. In fact, Bill Murray himself even said that both Harold Ramis and Rick Moranis were “greatly missed” during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. So why is Hudson being so dodgy in his response, especially in a way that seems to confirm that something may have happened involving Rick Moranis that the studio doesn’t want people to know about?

Perhaps director Jason Reitman and producer Ivan Reitman were able to convince Rick Moranis to make a cameo that they shot after principal photography was complete. There’s also a chance that the movie includes a tribute or reference to Rick Moranis’s character Louis Tully in some capacity, or at least an acknowledgement of his character in some capacity. While the latter would be expected, the former would very exciting.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another 10 months before we get official confirmation on whether Rick Moranis is in Ghostbusters: Afterlife or not. But hopefully it will have been worth the wait.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is now set for release on theaters on November 11, 2021.