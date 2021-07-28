On the July 28, 2021, episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor and senior writer Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Ahsoka, Die Hard and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.





In The News:

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.