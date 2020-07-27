Daily Podcast: Comic Con, Tenet, Movie Theater Concessions, Back to the Future, Stephen King, Edgar Wright, and Horror Nights
Posted on Monday, July 27th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 27, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Tenet, Movie Theater concessions, Back to the Future, Stephen King, Edgar Wright, and Horror Nights.
Opening Banter: How was Comic Con @ Home?
In The News:
- Jacob (og Chris): ‘Tenet’ Opening Overseas This Summer Before Opening in the United States [UPDATED]
- Peter: Is this a smart move? Will This movie be hurt massively due to piracy?
- Ben (og HT): Disney Delays ‘Mulan’ Indefinitely, Pushes ‘Avatar’ Sequels and New ‘Star Wars’ Films Back a Year
- Jacob (og Chris): The El Capitan Theatre Offering Concessions To-Go This Weekend
- Peter: Why would anyone do this?
- Ben: ‘Back to the Future’ 4K Trilogy Comes With Audition Footage of Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, and More
- Peter: Whose audition footage are you most interested to see?
- Jacob: ‘The Stand’ Miniseries Will Be ’70s Steven Spielberg Meets ’90s Oliver Stone, Will Embrace R-Rated Content
- Ben: Edgar Wright to Direct ‘Stage 13’, a Movie About a Ghost Who Haunts a Film Studio
- Peter: Edgar has a couple other projects on his plate?
- Jacob (og HT): Reddit Horror Story ‘My Wife and I Bought a Ranch’ Picked Up by Netflix; ‘Stranger Things’ Team and James Wan to Produce
- Jacob (og Chris): Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights Canceled For the First Time in 30 Years
- Peter: Is halloween canceled this year?
All the other stuff you need to know:
