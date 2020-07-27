The 30th anniversary of Back to the Future took place back in 2015, which somehow feels like it was literal eons ago and only yesterday at the same time. I think it’s because even through multiple generations, Robert Zemeckis‘s time travel comedy has never really left the public consciousness. But to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary later this year, the entire trilogy is finally getting a 4K release for the first time ever.

And while the new Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy box set repackages plenty of existing bonus features, it also includes over an hour of brand new features, including the casting auditions of then-up-and-coming actors like Ben Stiller and Kyra Sedgwick. Get the details below.

Back to the Future 4K Trilogy Combo Pack

Universal Pictures is releasing the Back to the Future trilogy on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 20, 2020 – just in time for “Back to the Future Day” on October 21, the day that Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) traveled to 2015 in the second film.

New bonus content includes rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise, and C. Thomas Howell, a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical based on the movie, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series “Could You Survive The Movies?”

Plus, if you’ve ever wanted a replica of the hoverboard that appears in the Back to the Future sequels, you can get one by purchasing premium editions of this 4K trilogy from a couple of different retailers. Here’s the info on that:

BACK TO THE FUTURE 35 TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Amazon Exclusive)

(4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Amazon Exclusive) BACK TO THE FUTURE 35 TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (Blu-ray™): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Target Exclusive)

(Blu-ray™): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Target Exclusive) BACK TO THE FUTURE 35TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TRILOGY (4K UHD): Includes three newly designed steelbooks (Best Buy Exclusive)

Different editions of this release will be exclusive to various retailers, with Amazon getting a 4K gift set, Best Buy getting a steelbook release, and Target getting the regular Blu-ray gift set.

Here’s a full breakdown of all of the bonus features that will be available in the new Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy set:

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise C. Thomas Howell

– Get a glimpse of the that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

– Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Cast and Creative Q&A Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It

– Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series.

– Explore the magic and science of and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD!

OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean

Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1)

2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial



BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

Join Team Fox

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

Theatrical Trailer

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time’s the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Designing the Town of Hill Valley Designing the Campaign Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits

ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video

FAQs About the Trilogy

Theatrical Trailer

BACK TO THE FUTURE : The Ride Lobby Monitor The Ride

Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale

Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton

*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc