You most likely can’t go to the movies right now. But you can spend a ridiculous amount of money on movie snacks – provided you’re somewhere near Hollywood. The El Capitan Theatre, the restored movie palace on Hollywood Blvd. owned by Disney, is selling concession bundles for your “movie night at home,” or if you just want to go home and eat a bunch of movie theater food, alone in the dark with all the curtains drawn so no one can see what you’re doing. No judgment here – you do you.

This weekend, you can score bundles of movie theater frood from the El Captain Theatre so you can live vicariously through snacks. You can order the food in advance and then go pick it up. After that, it’s yours to do with as you see fit. Eat it in your car. Eat it in your house. Go to the graveyard and eat it in front of the tombstone of your vanquished rival. Anything goes.

Here’s what’s available:

Bundle #1 – $5.00

1 64oz Popcorn

1 Drink of Choice* Choose between 24oz Wild Cherry ICEE, 24oz Blue Raspberry ICEE, 24oz Half Wild Cherry and Half Blue Raspberry ICEE, or 20oz Bottled Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Gold Peak Sweetened Tea, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, Dasani Water, Glaceau Smart Water, or Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit



Bundle #2 – $9.00

1 64oz Popcorn

1 Mickey Mouse Pretzel with Nacho Cheese Sauce

1 Drink of Choice* Choose between 24oz Wild Cherry ICEE, 24oz Blue Raspberry ICEE, 24oz Half Wild Cherry and Half Blue Raspberry ICEE, or 20oz Bottled Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Gold Peak Sweetened Tea, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, Dasani Water, Glaceau Smart Water, or Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit



Bundle #3 – $40.00

4 64oz Popcorns

4 Mickey Mouse Pretzels with Nacho Cheese Sauce

4 Candies of Choice* Choose between Skittles, Sour Skittles, Plain M&Ms, Peanut M&Ms

4 Drinks of Choice* Choose between 24oz Wild Cherry ICEE, 24oz Blue Raspberry ICEE, 24oz Half Wild Cherry and Half Blue Raspberry ICEE, or 20oz Bottled Coca Cola, Diet Coke, Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea, Gold Peak Sweetened Tea, Fanta Orange, Sprite, Minute Maid Lemonade, Dasani Water, Glaceau Smart Water, or Vitamin Water Power C Dragonfruit

Individual Items Available Assorted 20oz Bottled Beverages- $2.00

24oz Wild Cherry ICEE- $3.00

24oz Blue Raspberry ICEE- $3.00

24oz Half Wild Cherry and Half Blue Raspberry ICEE- $3.00

64oz Popcorn Tub- $5.00

Mickey Mouse Pretzel with Cheese- $3.50

Hot Dog- $3.00

Skittles (7.02oz bag)- $2.50

Sour Skittles (5.07oz bag)- $2.50

Peanut M&Ms (5.30oz bag)- $2.50

Plain M&Ms (5.30oz bag)- $2.50

Some other things to keep in mind: Orders for Pick-Up windows will close 30 minutes prior to pick-up window; You will be required to provide payment at the conclusion of this order form. Payment will be processed immediately; Facial coverings will be required for all guests picking up their concession orders. You can learn more here.

Again, this is sort of a niche item, since it only applies to people who live in LA. The rest of us saps will have to sit around eating clumps of dirt. So it goes.