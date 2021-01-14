Daily Podcast: Chris Evans Heading Back to the MCU, Star Wars and Indiana Jones Video Games, Risk TV Show, The Flash, and More
Posted on Thursday, January 14th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the January 14, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Chris Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new Star Wars and Indiana Jones video games, a Risk show, Netflix’s upcoming film slate, The Flash movie, and Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: Chris Evans in Talks to Return to the MCU as Captain America
- Brad: New ‘Star Wars’ Open-World Video Game Coming From Ubisoft
- HT: A New ‘Indiana Jones’ Video Game is Coming From Bethesda and Machine Games, the Developer of ‘Wolfenstein’
- Brad: ‘Risk’ TV Series in the Works From ‘House of Cards’ Creator Beau Willimon
- HT: Netflix Unveils 2021 Film Slate, Promises “A New Movie Every Week”
- Brad: Ray Fisher Confirms That He is No Longer Playing Cyborg in ‘The Flash’ Movie
- OG Chris: ‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Will Play Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz for Director Aaron Sorkin
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
