On the January 14, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Chris Evans’ return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, new Star Wars and Indiana Jones video games, a Risk show, Netflix’s upcoming film slate, The Flash movie, and Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: