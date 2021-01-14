Last week, rumors swirled that Justice League team member Cyborg had been written out of The Flash, which is currently in development at Warner Bros. Pictures. This supposedly came as a direct result of the controversy that has been brewing between co-star Ray Fisher and the studio in the wake of the actor’s allegations of inappropriate and unprofessional behavior from director Joss Whedon during reshoots on Justice League. Now, Ray Fisher has confirmed that he will not be playing Cyborg in The Flash.

In a post to Twitter, Ray Fisher announced that Warner Bros. was removing him from the cast of The Flash:

“I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash.

I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising.

Despite the misconception, Cyborg’s involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo – and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of [DC Films Head] Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world.”

That’s just the beginning of a lengthy letter that Ray Fisher posted to Twitter, with a majority of it explaining why he recently said he wouldn’t participate in any films that involved Walter Hamada. On top of Ray Fisher’s claims about Joss Whedon’s inappropriate behavior, the actor has levied similar claims against Geoff Johns, former co-president of DC Films, and producer Jon Berg, and he believes Hamada is responsible for enabling them to continue working without repercussions, despite being aware of the issues Fisher brought to everyone’s attention.

An investigation into this matter has been concluded, but no specifics regarding accusations or findings were revealed. The only statement made about the investigation said, “WarnerMedia’s investigation into the Justice League movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken.” As for what that remedial action is, we’re not sure either, but perhaps Joss Whedon leaving the HBO series The Nevers is part of the result.

For their part, WarnerMedia is standing by Walter Hamada with the company’s chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff saying in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“I believe in Walter Hamada and that he did not impede or interfere in the investigation. Furthermore, I have full confidence in the investigation’s process and findings. Walter is a well-respected leader, known by his colleagues, peers, and me as a man of great character and integrity. As I said in Walter’s recent deal extension announcement, I’m excited about where he’s taking DC Films and look forward to working with him and the rest of the team to build out the DC Multiverse.”

This is a complicated and sensitive issue that is still unfolding, but Ray Fisher no longer playing Cyborg is a major development in this situation. It remains to be seen if rumors of Cyborg being written out of The Flash entirely are true, or if the Flashpoint time travel storyline in the movie might allow for a new actor to take over the role. Also unclear is whether the part really was a pivotal piece of the story. Early reports about The Flash indicated that it would have been a buddy movie of sorts for The Flash and Cyborg, but the movie has been in development for so long, with a variety of changes behind the scenes, that it’s not clear if Fisher’s claims about the size of the role are accurate.

The Flash doesn’t currently have a release date, but we’ll keep you posted as development continues.