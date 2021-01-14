Chris Evans may be waiting a little longer to hang up his shield. The actor is reportedly in talks to make a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America, bringing the character back from his supposed retirement in Avengers: Endgame.

Deadline broke the news that Chris Evans is closing in on a deal to reprise his role as Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America, in “at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film.” However, the films likely won’t be solo Captain America projects, but ensemble or other superhero solo films, with Steve’s part relegated to supporting role. This would be similar to how Robert Downey Jr. had been operating in the MCU post-Iron Man 3 with appearances in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Evans was reportedly reluctant to return to the role, having been very public about his exit from the MCU after Avengers: Endgame, but Deadline reports that his decision had “changed in recent months as the idea was floated of Evans returning to the MCU as Rogers.”

Marvel had no comment for the outlet, nor a confirmation on how Captain America would return — whether it would be as his younger self or as the older version we last see in Avengers: Endgame, in which a retired Cap passes the shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon (subsequently leading the way to the upcoming Disney+ series Falcon and the Winter Soldier).

With the abundance of Disney+ series and Marvel films that take place at various points in the MCU timeline, there’s the possibility that Evans can skip the old-age make-up and appear as his younger self in titles that act as prequels or inbetween-quels like the upcoming Black Widow. However, the more interesting likelihood is a return of Old Steve Rogers, which has some precedent in the comics. During the Siege comic event in 2010, Steve passes on the Captain America identity to Bucky Barnes, but sticks around to act as director of S.H.I.E.L.D., going under the title of Commander Rogers (complete with a nifty new suit and shield). Perhaps we could see Old Man Steve take the lead at S.H.I.E.L.D. in his post-Captain America life, especially with current director Nick Fury apparently off on space vacation. It would be a new page for Steve Rogers, and a new muscle (his brain!) that Evans would get to flex, rather than bulking up to get in the star-spangled super suit once again.