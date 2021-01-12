A new Indiana Jones video game is on its way. Bethesda, the video game developer and publisher behind such hit games as Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, has announced a new Indiana Jones being made by their studio Machine Games, whose recent Wolfenstein games brought punching Nazis back into the zeitgeist.

Bethesda announced the development of a new untitled Indiana Jones video game from their studio Machine Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. The game will feature an original story, and judging by the new teaser video, an intensive mystery-solving component that involves ancient circles, forbidden stories, and lots of maps and blueprints.

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, Machine Games, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games,” Bethesda announced on Twitter. “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

Bethesda is best known as the developer of the Fallout and Elder Scrolls games, but they also act as a publisher for games made by studios under their umbrella — one of which is Machine Games, who scored a massive hit with their latest Wolfenstein games. The alternate history action/horror/sci-fi games are first-person shooters that have been praised for their ambitious storytelling and rich characters, but most importantly, they’re focused on letting the player kill a lot of Nazis. And considering Indy’s frequent encounters with that unsavory group, it seems like Machine Games is doubling down on the Nazi-killing/punching angle.

It’s not clear if the new Indiana Jones game will be a first-person action game or not, but Machine Games is a unique choice based on their previous work dealing with character and tone, and how they balance it with action. The Indiana Jones game could likely be a detective mystery game sprinkled with action mechanics, though it’s hard to tell so early on. At the very least, we hope it offers something a bit different than Uncharted and Tomb Raider, popular games series that have borrowed heavily from the Indiana Jones movies over the years. As Bethesda said in its announcement, “It’ll be some time before we have more to reveal,” which means that development is in the very early stages.

The Indiana Jones game announcement comes a few months after Microsoft bought Bethesda, which raises the question of whether this game will be an Xbox exclusive. We’ll let you know as we learn more.