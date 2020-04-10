Daily Podcast: Cats: The Butthole Cut, Southland Tales, The Others, Doogie Howser, Quibi, and Tiger King
Posted on Friday, April 10th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 10, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Cats: The Butthole Cut, Southland Tales, The Others, Doogie Howser, Quibi, Tiger King, and More Coronavirus updates.
In The News:
- Chris: At Last, the True Story of the ‘Cats’ “Butthole Cut” Can Be Told – And It’s More Horrible Than We Imagined
- Ben: ‘Southland Tales’ Prequel in the Works from Richard Kelly, Would Utilize Both Live-Action and Animation
- Chris: ‘The Others’ Remake is Happening for Some Reason
- Ben: ‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot Coming to Disney+ With Multiracial Female Lead
- Chris: Quibi Debuts With Underwhelming Numbers Despite Offering Users a 90-Day Free Trial
- Tiger King:
- More People Watched ‘Tiger King’ Than ‘Stranger Things 2’
- Surprise! New Episode of ‘Tiger King’ Coming to Netflix This Week for All You Cool Cats and Kittens [Updated]
- ‘Tiger King’ Sequel on the Way from Investigation Discovery
- Fox Airing New ‘Tiger King’ Special From TMZ, and Joe Exotic’s Abused Tigers Are Now “Happier” at a Sanctuary
All the other stuff you need to know:
