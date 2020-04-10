

On the April 10, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Cats: The Butthole Cut, Southland Tales, The Others, Doogie Howser, Quibi, Tiger King, and More Coronavirus updates.

In The News:

Fox Airing New ‘Tiger King’ Special From TMZ, and Joe Exotic’s Abused Tigers Are Now “Happier” at a Sanctuary

‘Tiger King’ Sequel on the Way from Investigation Discovery

Surprise! New Episode of ‘Tiger King’ Coming to Netflix This Week for All You Cool Cats and Kittens [Updated]

‘The Others’ Remake is Happening for Some Reason

‘Southland Tales’ Prequel in the Works from Richard Kelly, Would Utilize Both Live-Action and Animation

At Last, the True Story of the ‘Cats’ “Butthole Cut” Can Be Told – And It’s More Horrible Than We Imagined

