Everyone is still talking about Tiger King, Netflix’s utterly bonkers docu-series about a group of terrible people. With Tiger King hype at a fever pitch, and rumors of a new episode arriving on Netflix this week, it was only a matter of time before someone else got in on the action. That someone is ID, aka the Investigation Discovery channel. They’re putting together what they call a “definitive sequel” to the Netflix show, titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

Before we get into this, let me just make one thing clear: pretty much everyone interviewed in Tiger King is bad. For reasons that I’m struggling to understand, I’ve seen a surprising amount of people think that we’re supposed to be sympathetic towards Joe Exotic, the animal abuser who hired a hitman, while hating Carole Baskin, his target. Sure, the series doesn’t paint Baskin in the best light. But it doesn’t paint anyone in the best light. Practically every single figure interviewed throughout the course of the docuseries is bad news, and I thought that was pretty clear from the jump. But I guess I was wrong!

Anyway, ID wants in on the Tiger King craze, so they’re producing a Tiger King sequel called Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic, which they claim “delves into the biggest mystery in true crime today, helmed by the biggest character in the world: Joe Exotic, himself.”

I’m not sure how Joe Exotic is “helming” this, since he’s currently in jail. In any case, Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic is said to be “the investigation you didn’t get to see, revealing the secrets only Joe knows, the exclusive footage that has never been shown and the search to answer the one question every person in America is asking themselves right now: although she’s denied it, is Carole Baskin responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Don Lewis?”

This sure sounds like the entire series is going to be taking Joe’s side, and flinging more mud at Carole Baskin, and honestly, I don’t know how I feel about that at this point. Here are some more details:

Love her or hate her, Carole is now in the center ring of the big cat circus. Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Orare we witnessing Carole Baskin’s master plan finally take effect? Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No one seems to be talking – except for one man – and that man is the center of ID’s upcoming investigative series.

Other questions that will be asked, and, presumably, answered: “What skeletons is Joe still hiding within his untold past? Is his conviction truly justified? Who is Jeff Lowe and what does the FBI really know? What secrets lie hidden within Doc Antle’s walls?”

Since Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic just got the greenlight, there’s no word on when we might see it. But I’m guessing ID is going to want to get this out as soon as possible, before the hype completely dies down.