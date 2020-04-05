The new Netflix documentary miniseries Tiger King has taken the population by storm. People can’t stop talking about the man known as Joe Exotic, his zoo full of tigers and lions, and his life full of some of the most incredible, unbelievably real characters you’ll ever meet. But even though Joe Exotic is sitting in jail right now, the saga of the Tiger King isn’t over. Reportedly there is a new Tiger King episode coming to Netflix this week.

Variety called our attention to this update on Twitter featuring Jeff Lowe, the man who took over Joe Exotic’s zoo:

So our friend @christie_dish listened to the podcast, @HoldingKourt and after last weeks episode decided to send us this!!! ?BREAKING NEWS FOLKS? There will be 1 more episode of #TigerKing on@Netflix pic.twitter.com/YeRSIlDKTJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 4, 2020

This update comes in the form of a Cameo video that ended up in the hands of Los Angeles Dodgers player Justin Turner. In this video, Jeff Lowe reveals there’s a new Tiger King episode coming this week. Even more surprising is that they were apparently filming the day after this was recorded. The video was posted on Justin Turner’s Twitter on the morning of Saturday, April 4. We’re not sure if the video was recorded that day or not, but either way, this is something that happened over this weekend.

So what can we expect from this new Tiger King episode? Well, if Netflix was shooting stuff just this past weekend, it’s probably not a full-fledged documentary style episode. That would take more time to edit and put together and likely wouldn’t have such a quick turnaround time. Instead, we’re betting this is something akin to the reunion episode that Netflix put together for Love Is Blind or the special that Oprah Winfrey created to follow When They See Us last year.

This was probably meant to be more of a surprise announced by Netflix sometime soon, and Jeff Lowe probably wasn’t supposed to put this information out there. Maybe he wasn’t expecting it to be shared online. But if you’ve seen Tiger King, then you know Jeff Lowe doesn’t give a shit about the rules. Whether it’s Netflix or Jeff Lowe revealing the surprise of a new Tiger King episode, we’re just happy to get some kind of follow-up, and hopefully there’s good news about animals being cared for properly.

Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix right now.