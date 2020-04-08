Hey, you know which movie doesn’t need a remake? The Others, the spooky, atmospheric ghost story starring Nicole Kidman. So, of course, we’re getting a remake. The Others remake is now in the works, after Sentient Entertainment won the rights to the project. And, just to make things extra silly, this remake is going to be “modernized.” Sure. Whatever.

I’m by no means anti-remake, but there are some movies that really don’t need any sort of remake/reimagining/update/etc., and The Others is one of them. Is the 2001 Nicole Kidman movie perfect? No, but it’s a damn fine movie – and by now, everyone knows the twist. This is the equivalent of remaking The Sixth Sense – what would be the point, exactly?

The original film was set in 1945, and followed Grace (Nicole Kidman), a woman living in a big, spooky house with her two children – both of whom suffer from a rare disease that makes them sensitive to light. One day, three new servants show up at the house, and then a series of scary, unexplained events begin unfolding. Is the house haunted? Are the three new servants somehow involved? Like I said, there’s a big twist involved, but, if you’ve somehow avoided it for nearly 20 years, I guess I won’t spoil it here.

The Others owes a great deal to atmospheric horror films like The Haunting and The Innocents, and its period setting is part of the reason it works so well. So, of course, this remake is going to be updated for modern times, according to Deadline. To be fair, modern times are pretty damn scary, and we can all certainly relate to people being isolated in a house right about now. But I can’t get over how much of a bad idea this is.

The Others remake will be produced by Sentient’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin and Aliwen Entertainment’s Lucas Akoskin. Regarding the remake, Tab said:

“I am honored to be able to work on my favorite horror film of all time, The Others, and to bring this reimagining to the big screen for new audiences. It is almost eerie and uncanny how timely the themes are today: self-isolation, paranoia and fear, and of course the intense desire to protect our children and ourselves from harm. We look forward to unraveling the layers behind lead character Grace, whose pain and demons draw viewers into a truly compassionate journey.”

There’s no word on who might write and direct the film, or even star in it, but the report indicates the production is hoping to attract “A-list talent and studio backers.”