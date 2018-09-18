Daily Podcast: Captain Marvel, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Sinemia, Netflix, Nicolas Cage, Apple & More
Posted on Tuesday, September 18th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 18, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action tv series, Sinemia unlimited movie plan, Netflix advertising, Nicolas Cage Blumhouse movie, Apple’s digital movie purchases, Captain Marvel trailer reaction and more.
Opening Banter: Chris is celebrating his one year anniversary with /Film.
In The News:
- HT: Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Will Be Reborn as a Netflix Live-Action Series From the Original Creators
- Chris: Sinemia Announces Unlimited Movie Subscription Plan For $29.99 Per Month
- HT: Netflix Ads Could Lose Streaming Service 1/4 of Its Subscribers, Study Says
- Chris: Nicolas Cage Wants to Do a Blumhouse Movie, and Jason Blum Already Has an Idea
- HT: Apple Responds to the Case of the Disappearing Digital Purchases
- Chris: ‘Red Sonja’ Movie Back On Track With Bryan Singer Directing
- REACTION: ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer: Brie Larson Takes Command of the MCU
- Chris: Breaking: Captain Marvel’s Cat Appears on the ‘Captain Marvel’ Poster
