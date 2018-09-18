This morning finally brought the first trailer for Captain Marvel, the latest release from Marvel Studios. Brie Larson plays the titular superhero, an Air Force pilot who became endowed with incredible cosmic powers and left behind her life on Earth to join a team known as Starforce. This first teaser trailer sets the stage for her return to Earth, and it appears the life she left behind is a mere memory glimpsed through quick flashbacks.

Of course, that’s not all the Captain Marvel trailer offers up. There are plenty of interesting and intriguing details to notice when you start taking a closer look. So let’s dive in with a Captain Marvel trailer breakdown.

The trailer literally begins with a bang as an explosion erupts in the distance and a ship flies quickly towards the camera. Is that an escape pod? Is that the ship flying away the one that just did the damage? Who’s on either of those ships?

The way the trailer is cut makes it seem like the body we see falling through the night sky and crashing through the roof of a Blockbuster Video comes from that explosion. It’s most likely just a clever juxtaposition of imagery, but we also can’t rule out the fact that maybe Carol Danvers is the one who blew up that ship.

Either way, here she is after crashing through the roof of that Blockbuster video. Depending on when she left Earth, there’s a good chance she may not even know what a Blockbuster Video is. She won’t be quite as clueless as someone like Diana Prince was in the “modern” world of Wonder Woman, but…

It’s clear that Carol Danvers feels a little out of place when she finds herself back on Earth. Maybe this transit system wasn’t in place either when she left. Or maybe she’s so overwhelmed with familiarity and she doesn’t understand why. But we’ll have more on that later.

Throughout these shots, voiceover from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury can be heard saying, “War is a universal language. I know a renegade soldier when I see one. It never occurred to me that one might come from above.” So Fury recognizes that Danvers has run away from something. Perhaps that was her racing away from that explosion. Either way, he knows that she’s not here for a simple visit, and he’s intrigued by the fact that at first she appears to not be from Earth.

Just a shot of a finger print scanner that’s also a reminder that we’re in the 1990s. Even though this technology was advanced for that decade, it’s nothing compared to what SHIELD is capable of in the other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. But this establishes that the organization still very much was always ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to tech.

A quick shot shows Carol Danvers walking through what appears to be a hall at some SHIELD facility. That assumption comes from the fact that she’s now wearing a SHIELD hat. That’s not very subtle for an organization that tries to keep a lid on themselves and what they do. But it’s the kind of hat someone wears when they’re trying to be inconspicuous, so maybe it belongs to Nick Fury and he let her borrow it for the time being.

Nick Fury’s voice over continues and mentions “space invasion.” If you look closely in this shot, it looks like that’s a member of the Skrulls, an alien species, on the operating table. Fury sits at the foot of the table with a big gun in his hand, perhaps just in case this alien wakes up. But who is that standing on the other side of the table? I could be wrong, but that might be Ben Mendelsohn, and let’s not forget that he’s a Skrull disguised as a human.

This shot features a ship turning off its cloaking device as another ship approaches. The one approaching appears to share similarities with the likes of big planes on Earth. It’s tough to make out what kind of vehicle that is, but the body looks like some kind of cargo plane, and the top appears to have two engines. Is that ship flying to dock with the other ship? Or to attack it? Maybe there’s a hint as to who is on the de-cloaking ship later in the trailer.

Fury’s voice over adds “big car chase” to a list he’s running through and we see a car racing through Los Angeles before getting smashed by a bus. There’s no indication as to who is involved in that chase, though it could be Fury himself.

Another quick beat during this succession of shots finds Carol Danvers jumping onto a train. While on the roof, she blasts something with energy out of her hands. We never see what it is that she’s shooting at, but there’s a good chance that it’s a Skrull that she’s chasing.

Fury makes it sounds like he’s sick of the day-to-day work he has to deal with when he says, “Truth be told, I was ready to hang it up, ’til I met you today.” He asks Carol, “So you’re not from around here.” And she just smirks and says, “It’s hard to explain.”