Daily Podcast: Assassin’s Creed TV Shows, The Conjuring 3, Jon Stewart, Y: The Last Man, The Suicide Squad
Posted on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the October 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including a new suite of Assassin’s Creed TV shows, Jon Stewart’s return to the small screen, The Conjuring 3, Y: The Last Man, The Suicide Squad, and more.
Opening Banter: Follow up from Monday’s conversation: we were talking about the status of Tomb Raider 2, which may or may not still have Ben Wheatley attached to direct. Now MGM has officially taken Tomb Raider 2 off the release calendar.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Live-Action TV Series in the Works at Netflix, Animated Spin-Offs to Follow
- Ben: Former ‘Daily Show’ Host Jon Stewart Returns to TV for Current Affairs Series on AppleTV+
- Chris: ‘The Conjuring 3’ Will Take Viewers Away from the Traditional Haunted House Set-Up
- HT: ‘Y: The Last Man’ TV Series Filming Begins, Sans Real Monkey
- Jacob (og Brad): ‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Had the Freedom to Kill Anyone, Praises One Aspect of David Ayer’s Movie
