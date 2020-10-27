Every few years, Hollywood will attempt yet again to adapt a video game for the screen, and you don’t even need every finger on one hand to count the number of times it has worked out well. One example of when it did work: Netflix’s The Witcher, the hit Henry Cavill-led fantasy adventure series based on both the popular video game franchise and books by Andrzej Sapkowski. And it seems like Netflix will be trying to replicate that Witcher magic with a TV series adaptation of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed.

Netflix has struck a deal with Ubisoft to develop live-action, animated, and anime series based on the international best-selling video game franchise Assassin’s Creed. First up: a live-action Assassin’s Creed TV series.

Described as an “epic, genre-bending” live-action adaptation, per Deadline, the Assassin’s Creed TV series will be executive Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik, and is currently on the hunt for a showrunner.

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for,” Peter Friedlander, Netflix VP, Original Series, said in a statement. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise,” added Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television – Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter, where it debuted a logo for the Assassin’s Creed series.

Assassin’s Creed launched in 2007 and quickly grew into a hit franchise, selling more than 155 million games worldwide and becoming one of the best-selling videogame series of all time. Hollywood was quick to take notice, jumping on the property to adapt it into a feature film directed by Justin Kurzel and starring Michael Fassbender in 2016 (to disastrous results).

Ubisoft has been determined to bring Assassin’s Creed to the screen since the 2016 film flopped both commercially and critically, first signaling plans to turn the franchise into a TV series in 2017. And now, through their deal with Netflix, they’ve got a whole Assassin’s Creed multimedia universe.

This could probably be best described as Netflix putting the cart before the horse. The streamer had a surprise hit on their hands with The Witcher (a hyper-violent, hyper-camp series that miraculously worked) and has been eager to farm that success for content — greenlighting anime series, spin-offs, and what have you. And it seems like Netflix thinks it can make lightning strike twice with Assassin’s Creed. But video game adaptations have a spotty track record in Hollywood, and there’s no way of knowing whether this live-action series could be enough of a hit to warrant a whole franchise. But maybe the second time’s the charm.