Daily Podcast: Are Vertical TV’s the Future? Quentin Tarantino Calls Us, Indiana Jones 5 Rumors & More
Posted on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 1, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Ghost Rider, Indiana Jones 5, Quentin Tarantino, Samsung, and Game of Thrones.
Opening Banter: Let’s geek out over Chris talking to legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
In The News:
- Chris: Exclusive: Quentin Tarantino Tells Us How and Why He Created ‘The Hateful Eight’ Miniseries for Netflix
- Jacob: Rumor: ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Now Being Written By ‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman
- Chris: ‘Ghost Rider’ TV Series Coming to Hulu with Gabriel Luna Reprising the Role
- Chris: Samsung Made a Vertical TV, Because We Live in Hell
- Jacob: ‘Game of Thrones’ Cinematographer Defends the Dark Lighting Choices of “The Long Night”
