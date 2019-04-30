At 165 minutes, Quentin Tarantino‘s Django Unchained already feels like an epic. And now, his grand and bloody revisionist western is about to become even more super-sized. The Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds director has confirmed to /Film that he is working on a director’s cut of the Oscar-winning film, which he intends to release after he has finished Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Released in 2012, Django Unchained was nominated for five Oscars (winning Best Supporting Actor for Chistoph Waltz and Best Original Screenplay for Tarantino himself) and became the director’s highest grossing movie, with $425 million worldwide. However, it seems like Tarantino is not done tinkering with the film. Speaking with /Film to explain his recent decision to recut The Hateful Eight into a miniseries on Netflix, he told our own Chris Evangelista about his plans to release a Django Unchained director’s cut:

“But for instance like take Django [Unchained], I’ve actually cut a director’s cut of Django. That’s about like three hours and 15 minutes, or three hours and 20 minutes, something like that. That’s one I wouldn’t do as a mini-series because it would just be better [as a movie]. I thought about that idea, but that would just work better as one movie. Just a longer one as far as I was concerned. So I’ve actually done that. We’re just kind of waiting some time after Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, and we’ll release that eventually.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Tarantino has created more than one cut of his work. Death Proof was originally released as one half of the double feature Grindhouse, but a longer (and superior) cut was released on home video. The Hateful Eight screened in a longer “roadshow” format, but the shorter cut (which was released in more theaters) was the only way to watch the film at home until the new Netflix miniseries cut. And, of course, he will hopefully one day get around to editing both Kill Bill films together for the much-talked-about Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair.

Of course, Tarantino still has to finish his next film, the star-studded drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which follows a number of intersecting characters living and working in Hollywood in 1969. Will we be hearing about a longer director’s cut in about seven years? Maybe! For now though, let’s hope we get to see the new version of Django Unchained sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens on July 26, 2019. There is a chance it will be finished in time to play the Cannes Film Festival next month.