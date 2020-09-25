Hasbro is continuing to expand their line-up of Star Wars Force FX Elite lightsabers. Hot on the heels of the release of Emperor Palpatine’s lightsaber from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, as well as the deep cut of Darth Revan’s lightsaber from the Knights of the Old Republic video game, comes the saber of one of the most beloved characters from the animated side of Star Wars.

Ahsoka Tano, the former Jedi apprentice of Anakin Skywalker from The Clone Wars who went off to follow her own path, is the latest Star Wars hero to get their own Force FX Elite lightsaber. And it comes with a color-changing blade to reflect the many sides of Ahsoka Tano’s story. Check it out below.

Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite Lightsaber

This collectible, announced during Hasbro’s PulseCon panel today, comes with all the features you’d expect from a Force FX Elite lightsaber. It has a metal hilt, makes clashing and humming sound effects, and comes with a light-up blade. However, like Darth Revan’s lightsaber, this one has a color-changing blade that has three different colors: blue, green, and yellow. Of course, if you really want to be Ahsoka Tano, you’ll have to get two of them, and that’s going to be pretty pricey.

In addition to the lightsaber itself, as you can see in the image above, it will also come with a separate kyber crystal container, which you can use to change the color of the lightsaber.

Pre-orders for the Ahsoka Tano Force FX Elite lightsaber go up today, September 25, around 5:00 P.M. ET at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, and it’s expected to arrive in the spring of 2021. No price was given, but the Emperor Palpatine and Darth Revan lightsabers both cost $249.99, so that’s probably how much this one will cost too.

Stay tuned for more of the Star Wars toys and collectibles revealed at Hasbro PulseCon today.