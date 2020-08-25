The collection of lightsabers that Star Wars fans can bring home as part of Hasbro’s line of Force FX Lightsabers from The Black Series is pretty impressive. They include the more prominent hero and villain weapons from Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, Darth Maul, Rey and Kylo Ren, but they also include the likes of characters who aren’t quite Kit Fisto, Asajj Ventress, and Count Dooku. But there’s one villain who hasn’t been given a proper collectible lightsaber yet.

Emperor Palpatine reveals his lightsaber for the first time in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It’s a sleek, polished, elegant hilt, and now you can bring it home.

Emperor Palpatine Force FX Elite Lightsaber

Scheming, powerful, and evil to the core, Darth Sidious restored the Sith and destroyed the Jedi Order. Living a double life, Sidious was in fact Palpatine, a phantom menace. He slowly manipulated the political system of the Galactic Republic until he was named supreme chancellor — and eventually Emperor — ruling the galaxy through fear and tyranny. Fans can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Lightsabers from The Black Series (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. With the Force FX Elite Lightsaber, featuring advanced LED technology, fans can imagine Star Wars action and adventure.

The buttons on the hilt will activate a variety of sounds inspired by the movie, including progressive ignition, a battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, and a lightning effect. It also has a removable blade so you can display just the hilt on the stand included in the box. And that’s a real metal hilt too.

You can pre-order the Emperor Palpatine Force FX Elite Lightsaber for $249.99 at Hasbro Pulse right now. It’s expected to ship on December 1 this year, so it could make a good Christmas present.