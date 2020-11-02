Hot on the heels of Waxwork Records kicking off their new collectible line of Spinatures mini-busts with the classic Universal Monsters known as Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein, the next wave of spinning characters comes from the Halloween franchise.

Michael Myers from Halloween II will stalk your vinyl collection, but he might not last long since he’s been shot several times, with two shots even blinding him. Right behind him is the trio of tranced trick-or-treaters from Halloween III: The Season of the Witch, who have succumbed to the Silver Shamrock microchip music. Check out all the Halloween Spinatures below.

Halloween II Spinature

Waxwork is proud to present the official Halloween II Michael Myers Spinature col lectible figure! This new Spinature features a detailed sculpt of the iconic slasher from the sequel to John Carpenter’s classic 1978 horror film, Halloween. Standing at approximately 4” tall and featuring detailed bullet holes, bleeding eyes, and grasping a scalpel, this deluxe Spinature portrays Michael Myers in the terrifying hospital room showdown with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) from the 1981 horror movie.

The stream of bloody tears is a nice touch, with Myers reaching for his face after being severely injured in the hospital that he’s been terrorizing after his string of murders in Haddofield. It’s a terrible thing to happen just before you’re blown up. But as we all know, that’s not the last we’ll see of Myers. It never is.

Pick up the Halloween II Spinature for $24 over at Waxwork Records, and it’ll ship in January 2021.

Halloween III Spinatures

Waxwork is proud to present the official Halloween III: Season of the Witch Spina tures collectible figures! These new Spinatures feature detailed sculpts of the iconic masked Witch, Skull, and Jack o’ Lantern trick or treaters from 1982’s third installment of the Halloween movie franchise. Standing at approximately 3.75” tall and including highly detailed masks, costumes, and candy filled Halloween bags, these deluxe Spinatures portray the three iconic and carefree trick or treating kids on Halloween night unaware of the terror that awaits them! Each figure’s Halloween mask includes the iconic Silver Shamrock microchip button!

Meanwhile, we have a trio of trick-or-treaters from Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the sequel that was once reviled but has since become a beloved part of the franchise, even without Michael Myers. The detail on these mini-busts is outstanding, from the sculpting of the masks to the candy bags.

You can grab the Halloween III Spinatures for $24 each at Waxwork Records, and it’ll ship in January 2021.

There are plenty more Spinatures to come throughout the holiday season, including a return to the Universal Monsters library with Dracula, The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, and The Invisible Man! We’ll be sure to give you the latest on these collectibles, so stay tuned.