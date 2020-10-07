There aren’t a lot of ways to decorate your record player. You could toss some stickers on the lid, pick up a cool slipmat. But that’s about it…until now.

Waxwork Records is introducing a new collectible line called Spinatures, highly detailed turntable-spinner mini-busts featuring iconic characters from pop culture, horror movies, and beyond. They’re starting with an entire line inspired by the classic Universal Monsters, and the first one out of the gate is Frankenstein. Get a look at the first Waxwork Records Spinatures below.

Waxwork Records Spinatures

The Frankenstein Spinature features an incredible, detailed likeness of Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster from the 1931 adaptation of the classic monster tale. Each of the Spinatures stands nearly four inches tall and has a small hole in the bottom to allow them to sit on the spindle at the center of your record player, spinning right along with your record.

What’s great about these Spinatures is that the mini busts can also just be displayed on your shelf or desk. The Frankenstein Spinature was sent to me in advance, and I can tell you that they’re detailed and well-crafted enough to look more than just like some cheap Happy Meal toy, and they’re much more affordable than the larger busts from upscale collectible companies. At just $25, they’re pretty reasonably priced for fans to keep building their collection without breaking their bank.

Frankenstein is just the first in the Universal Monsters collection of Spinatures, and it’s available right now. The line will also include The Bride of Frankenstein (coming October 16), Dracula, The Mummy, The Phantom of the Opera, The Creature From The Black Lagoon, The Wolfman, and The Invisible Man. They’ll all be released throughout the rest of the year, so stay tuned to Waxwork Records to pick each one up when they go on sale.