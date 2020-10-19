This year marks the 85th anniversary of the horror sequel The Bride of Frankenstein, the follow-up to the certified 1931 horror classic Frankenstein. Regarded as one of the greatest sequels in film history, the score by Franz Waxman is also an iconic piece of cinematic composition, and now you can bring the original music from the movie home on vinyl for the first time ever thanks to a new release from Waxwork Records. And they’ve got a new Bride of Frankenstein Spinature to go along with it.

The Bride of Frankenstein Vinyl Soundtrack

Directed by James Whale, the horror sequel starring Boris Karloff as Frankenstein’s monster and Elsa Lanchester as his bride, the film is among the select films that is now preserved in the United States National Film Registry in the Library of Congress. As with many classic Universal Monsters movies, a big part of the film’s power comes from the score. and it’s been perfectly reproduced on vinyl.

Waxwork Records had The Bride of Frankenstein vinyl soundtrack sourced from both the original master acetates housed in the composer’s archives at Syracuse University and original masters from Universal. It has been remastered and restored with the help of restoration engineer Mike Matessino, who also provides liner notes as the album’s producer. As you can see, the 180 gram black and white swirled colored vinyl comes housed in an old style tip-on gatefold jacket with satin coating, including stellar new artwork by Phantom City Creative. There’s also a 12×12 booklet with more artwork and original scoring session photography.

The Bride of Frankenstein Spinature But that’s not all Waxwork Records has for all you Universal Monsters fans out there. Following the debut of their new Spinatures collectibles, which kicked off with Frankenstein, it only makes sense that the second mini-bust in the collection features Elsa Lanchester’s incredible likeness as The Bride of Frankenstein.