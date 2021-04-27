This morning, Netflix released their 2021 Summer Movie Preview, featuring the first footage from over 30 movies that will be released between April and August. Since there are so many movies, we wanted to make sure you knew as much as possible about them ahead of time, so we’ve rounded up some trailers, first look images, synopses, and all the information you need to know about the full roster of Netflix 2021 summer movies. So let’s get to it.

2021 Netflix Summer Movies List

Fear Street Trilogy (TBA)

Synopsis: In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ?may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Fear Street 1994



Directed by: Leigh Janiak

Written by: Leigh Janiak, Phil Graziadei

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale

Fear Street 1978

Directed by: Leigh Janiak

Written by: Leigh Janiak, Zak Olkewicz

Starring: Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Jordana Spiro, Chiara Aurelia, Jordyn DiNatale

Fear Street 1666

Directed by: Leigh Janiak

Written by: Kate Trefry

Starring: Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Darrell Britt-Gibson, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (TBA)

Synopsis: Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story about the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross and his legacy. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995.

Directed by: Joshua Rofé

The Loud House Movie (TBA)

Synopsis: In Nickelodeon’s The Loud House Movie, the biggest family on television goes on the biggest Loud family vacation ever! The adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they discover their ancestral home is a castle.

Directed by: Dave Needham

Written by: Kevin Sullivan, Chris Viscardi

Starring: Asher Bishop, Michelle Gomez, David Tennant, Grey Griffin, Jill Talley, Brian Stepanek, Jessica DiCicco, Liliana Mumy, Cristina Pucelli, Nika Futterman, Lara Jill Miller, Andre Robinson, Cat Taber, Katy Townsend, Carlos PenaVega, Izabella Alvarez

Vivo (TBA)

Synopsis: From Sony Pictures Animation comes VIVO, an animated musical adventure that follows Vivo, a musically gifted kinkajou (aka a rainforest “honey bear”) who must find his way from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song to his cherished owner’s long-lost love.

Directed by: Kirk DeMicco

Written by: Kirk DeMicco, Quiara Alegría Hudes

Starring: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ynairaly Simo, Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos González, Brian Tyree Henry and Gloria Estefan – in addition to Nicole Byer, Michael Rooker, Leslie David Baker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett

April

Things Heard & Seen (April 29)

Synopsis: A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

Directed by: Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman

Written by: Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman based on the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O’Keefe, Karen Allen, Jack Gore and F. Murray Abraham, James Urbaniak, Ana Sophia Heger

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)

Synopsis: Sony’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines is an original animated comedy about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time.

Directed by: Mike Rianda

Written by: Mike Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Starring: Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, Olivia Colman, Blake Griffin and Doug The Pug.

May

Monster (May 7)

Synopsis: Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison

Directed by: Anthony Mandler

Written by: Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, Janece Shaffer

Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington

Oxygen (Oxygèn) (May 12)

Synopsis: Oxygen is a French survival thriller directed by Alexandre Aja. The film tells the story of a young woman (Mélanie Laurent, 6 Underground, Inglourious Basterds), who wakes up in a cryogenic pod. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up there. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

Directed by: Alexandre Aja

Written by: Christie Leblanc

Starring: Mélanie Laurent, Mathieu Amalric, Malik Zidi

The Woman in the Window (May 14)

Synopsis: Confined by her agoraphobia, Anna Fox finds herself keeping tabs on the new family across the street through the windows of her NYC home. After witnessing a brutal crime, secrets begin to unravel and nothing and no one are what they seem.

Directed by: Joe Wright

Written by: Tracy Letts based on the novel by A.J. Finn

Starring: Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Julianne Moore

Army of the Dead (May 21)

Synopsis: Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Directed by: Zack Snyder

Written by: Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten, Joby Harold based on a story by Zack Snyder

Starring: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Garret Dillahunt, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma S. Qureshi, Samantha Win, Richard Cetrone, Michael Cassidy

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) (May 26)

Synopsis: A chronicle of the 22-year career of soccer star Roberto Baggio, including his difficult debut as a player and his deep rifts with some of his coaches.

Directed by: Letizia Lamartire

Written by: Ludovica Rampoldi, Stefano Sardo

Starring: Andrea Arcangeli, Valentina Bellè, Andrea Pennacchi, Antonio Zavatteri, Anna Ferruzzo, Fabrizio Maturani (Martufello), Thomas Trabacchi

Ghost Lab (May 26)

Synopsis: A research experiment about the afterlife goes awry, when Glar and Wee, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes for the first time, an encounter that spawns an insatiable binge to find a scientific explanation for ghostly spirits, and to find proof of an afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that will cost them their friendship, and their loved ones.

Directed by: Paween Purijitpanya

Written by: Paween Purijitpanya, Vasudhorn Piyaromna, Tossaphon Riantong

Starring: Thanapob Leeratanakachorn, Paris Intarakomalyasut, Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich

Blue Miracle (May 27)

Synopsis: The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

Directed by: Julio Quintana

Written by: Julio Quintana, Chris Dowling

Starring: Jimmy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzalez, Raymond Cruz, Nathan Arenas, Miguel Angel Garcia, Isaac Arellanes, Steve Gutierrez, Dana Wheeler-Nicholson, Fernanda Urrejola, Silverio Palacios with Bruce McGill and Dennis Quaid

June

Carnaval (June 2)

Synopsis: After a video of her boyfriend cheating on her goes viral 23 year old Nina uses her digital influencer connections to get an all-paid-for, all-access, all-you-can-do trip to Salvador during Carnaval, bringing along her three best friends.

Directed by: Leandro Neri

Written by: Leandro Neri, Audemir Lezinger, Luísa Mascarenhas

Starring: Giovana Cordeiro, Flavia Pavanelli, Bruna Inocêncio, Gessica Kayane, Samya Pascotto

Awake (June 9)

Synopsis: Global hysteria ensues after a mysterious catastrophe wipes out all electronics and takes away humanity’s ability to sleep. Scientists race against the clock to find a cure for the unexplained insomnia before its fatal effects eliminate the human race. When Jill, a former soldier, discovers her young daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide: protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world.

Directed by: Mark Raso

Written by: Greg Poirier, Joseph Raso, Mark Raso

Starring: Gina Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, Frances Fisher, Shamier Anderson, Finn Jones, Lucius Hoyos, Gil Bellows, Barry Pepper, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Wish Dragon (June 11)

Synopsis: In Sony Pictures Animation’s Wish Dragon, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.

Directed by: Chris Appelhans

Written by: Chris Appelhans

Starring: John Cho, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jimmy Wong, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee, Jimmy O’Yang, Aaron Yoo, Bobby Lee, Ronnie Chieng

Skater Girl (June 11)

Synopsis: Prerna, a teenager growing up in rural India, comes of age when she’s introduced to the sport of skateboarding. As a result, she has to fight the odds to follow her dreams and compete in the national championship.

Directed by: Manjari Makijany

Written by: Manjari Makijany, Vinati Makijany

Starring: Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Shafin Patel, Amy Maghera, Waheeda Rehman

Jagame Thandhiram (June 18)

Synopsis: British crime lord Peter Sprott needs a rival taken down, and the best man for the job is Suruli, a Tamil gangster from Madurai. Suruli arrives in London and finds himself confronted with dilemmas around home, country and belonging — things the carefree criminal has never had to deal with before.

Directed by: Karthik Subbaraj

Written by: Karthik Subbaraj

Starring: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George

Fatherhood (June 18)

Synopsis: In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.

Directed by: Paul Weitz

Written by: Dana Stevens and Paul Weitz based on the book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love by Matthew Logelin

Starring: Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard, Lil Rel Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser

Good on Paper (June 23)

Synopsis: After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

Directed by: Kimmy Gatewood

Written by: Iliza Shlesinger

Starring: Iliza Shlesinger, Ryan Hansen, Margaret Cho, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Matt McGorry, Tyler Cameron, Taylor Hill

The Ice Road (June 25)

Synopsis: After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.

Directed by: Jonathan Hensleigh

Written by: Jonathan Hensleigh

Starring: Liam Neeson, Benjamin Walker, Amber Midthunder and Laurence Fishburne

America: The Motion Picture (June 30)

Synopsis: In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.

Directed by: Matt Thompson

Written by: Dave Callaham

Starring: Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, with Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg

The House of Flowers: The Movie (La Casa de Las Flores: La Película) (TBA)

Synopsis: While waiting to be intervened on a delicate surgery, Delia reveals a secret to Paulina: in her parents’ room there is a hiding place that protects, among other things, a family treasure and the evidence against Agustín Corcuera, recently absolved for the murder of Pato. By tricking them, Paulina convinces her brothers to outwit the security measures of their ex-home and recover the treasure. Their plan unfolds at the same time that, in the 80 ?s, Virginia and Ernesto carry out theirs to obtain Agustin ?s confession. The love for her nanny, and the possibility of avenging their family, will make the de la Mora break all rules to achieve this seemingly impossible mission.

Directed by: Manolo Caro

Written by: Gabriel Nuncio, Manolo Caro

Starring: Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek, Juan Pablo Medina, Paco León

July

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (July 21)

Synopsis: In Dreamworks’ Trollhhunters: Rise of the Titans, Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

Directed by: Johane Matte, Francisco Ruiz Velasco, Andrew L. Schmidt

Written by: Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, Cheryl Hines

Resort to Love (July 29)

Synopsis: A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?

Directed by: Steven Tsuchida

Written by: Dana Schmalenberg, Rheeqrheeq Chainey

Starring: Christina Milian, Jay Pharoah, Sinqua Walls, Christiani Pitts, Karen Obliom, Alexander Hodge, TJ Power, Sylvaine Strike, Jeryl Prescott, Tymberlee Hill

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) (July 30)

Synopsis: A mysterious former secret service agent must urgently return to France when his estranged son is falsely accused of arms and drug trafficking by the government, following a blunder by an overzealous bureaucrat and a mafia operation.

Directed by: David Charhon

Written by: David Charhon, Ismaël Sy Savané

Starring: Jean-Claude van Damme, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza, Patrick Timsit, Eric Judor, Miou-Miou

Blood Red Sky (TBA)

Synopsis: A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide.

Directed by: Peter Thorwarth

Written by: Peter Thorwarth, Stefan Holtz

Starring: Peri Baumeister, Kais Setti, Alexander Scheer, Dominic Purcell, Graham McTavish

The Last Letter from Your Love (TBA)

Synopsis: A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER follows Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center. As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters. Based on the novel by JoJo Moyes and directed by Augustine Frizzell.

Directed by: Augustine Frizzell

Written by: Nick Payne, Esta Spalding, based onThe Last Letter From Your Lover by Jojo Moyes

Starring: Felicity Jones, Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn, Ncuti Gatwa

August

The Kissing Booth 3 (August 11)

Synopsis: It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?

Directed by: Vince Marcello

Written by: Vince Marcello, Jay Arnold

Starring: oey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Meganne Young, Molly Ringwald

Sweet Girl (August 20)

Synopsis: A devastated husband vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while protecting the only family he has left, his daughter.

Directed by: Brian Andrew Mendoza

Written by: Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner, Will Staples

Starring: Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona, Raza Jaffrey, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Michael Raymond-James, Dominic Fumusa, Nelson Franklin, Reggie Lee, Brian Howe

He’s All That (August 27)

Synopsis: He’s All That reimagines the original plot of the 1999 teen classic She’s All That. The contemporary story follows an influencer (Addison Rae) who accepts a challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser (Tanner Buchanan) into prom king.

Directed by: Mark Waters

Written by: R. Lee Fleming Jr.

Starring:

ennifer Gibgot, Andrew Panay, with Bill Block producing for Miramax

Cast: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy, Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard

Beckett (TBA)

Synopsis: A vacationing couple fall trap to a violent conspiracy with tragic consequences.

Directed by: Ferdinando Cito Filomarino

Written by: Kevin Rice

Starring: John David Washington, Alicia Vikander, Boyd Holbrook, Vicky Krieps