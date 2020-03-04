This year marks the 25th anniversary of Clueless, writer/director Amy Heckerling‘s 1990s comedy classic starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, the late Brittany Murphy, and the immortal Paul Rudd. To celebrate, Paramount Pictures has announced a Clueless pop-up (called, appropriately, “As If”) will be opening in Los Angeles for a limited engagement starting on March 31, 2020. Get the details below.

Clueless Pop-Up Details

As If will open on March 31, 2020 and run through May 8, 2020 (note: it will be closed on Mondays). It will be located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard #185, West Hollywood, CA 90046, which is a familiar address for those who live in the L.A. area and follow pop culture-related pop-ups. That’s the same place that’s served as a home for Saved by the Max (based on Saved by the Bell), Good Burger (based on the All That sketch and subsequent feature film), and The Peach Pit (based on Beverly Hills, 90210). A Breaking Bad-themed pop-up has been in that location since October of last year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, tickets cost $35 each, which will get you access to the building for 90 minutes and two food items: a main and side dish. Secret Lasagna’s chef Royce Burke will be leading the kitchen, producing “Cher-able” snacks and cocktails, desserts, and other foods that are inspired by Clueless‘s Los Angeles setting. Of course, guests will also be able to purchase Clueless-related merchandise, and it wouldn’t be a proper pop-up without Instagram-worthy recreations of the film’s sets.

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of Clueless to life,” Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners, told THR. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

The original movie is still beloved, and you know what that means: Hollywood has been looking to wring every last cent possible from that piece of intellectual property. A movie remake was in the works as recently as 2018, and last October, we wrote about a dramatic TV version that’s in development which would focus on Dionne’s character that was described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video.” Seems like that’ll age about as well as Cher’s love for Mel Gibson.

Tickets to the pop-up go on sale at 10am PT this Friday, March 6, at the official website.