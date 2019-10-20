In this edition of TV Bits:

Sarah Silverman strikes a deal for a late-night series pilot and stand-up comedy special with HBO.

Heather Graham joins The Stand.

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 has started production.

Stephen Colbert will host The Late Show until at least 2023.

Kurt Sutter has bee fired for being a jerk.

There will be a dramatic TV series based on Clueless for some reason.

A TV adaptation of SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical will air on Nickelodeon.

The Crown season 3 now has a regal poster.

Bless the Harts renewed for a second season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has also been renewed for a second season.

Sarah Silverman just landed herself multiple projects at HBO. The cable network announced that Silverman signed a deal for a new stand-up comedy special and late-night series pilot order, with Silverman describing the series as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.” Silverman added:

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money. Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

No dates for either of these projects have been announced yet, but it’s safe to assume we won’t see them until next year.

The Stand cast keeps on growing – probably because the massive Stephen King novel has approximately 4 billion characters. The latest, according to Deadline: Heather Graham will play “Rita Blakemoor, a wealthy woman who is ill prepared for the end of the world and attempts to escape superflu-infested New York City.” Graham joins a cast that includes James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård, and Whoopi Goldberg. Josh Boone is directing the project, which is headed to CBS All Access.

First day of shooting season 2 @theshadowsfx … here we gooooooooo ? — HARVEY GUILLEN (@HARVEYGUILLEN) October 15, 2019

What We Do in the Shadows season 2 has started production, according to cast member Harvey Guillen. The FX series is a continuation of the hilarious mockumentary film about a group of vampires sharing an apartment. Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement directed and co-starred in the film, and serve as executive producers on the show. The series features Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen. I loved the movie, but I’ll confess I haven’t gotten around to watching the series yet. That said, by all accounts, it’s pretty damn funny.

Stephen Colbert is going to be hosting The Late Show until at least 2023, and probably longer. According to Deadline, the talk show host just extended his contract with CBS until August 2023. “Stephen Colbert is one of the most entertaining, influential and relevant voices in America today,” said David Nevins, Chief Creative Officer of CBS Corporation. “His monologue has become a vibrant part of the national discussion, and a spot on Stephen’s couch places guests from the worlds of entertainment, news and politics in front of late-night’s largest and most desirable audience. We’re incredibly proud of the broadcast and thrilled to extend our relationship with Stephen for years to come.” Colbert, who came to prominence on The Daily Show and then his own The Colbert Report, took over The Late Show after David Letterman retired to grow a giant beard.

Kurt Sutter, creator of Sons of Anarchy and its spin-off Mayans M.C., has been fired from FX. The reason? Being a dick. At least that’s what THR says:

The Mayans M.C. showrunner has been fired following what sources describe as “multiple complaints” over his behavior on the drama series. Sutter on Thursday detailed his dismissal by FX CEO John Landgraf and Disney TV Studios and ABC Entertainment chairman Dana Walden in a letter sent to the cast and crew of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff, describing himself as an “abrasive dick.”

Sutter sent out a letter about his firing:

Dear Team Mayans, Apparently, Disney HR and Business Affairs has conducted an investigation into the unacceptable conditions that have been created on the set of Mayans in season 2. As you know, I’ve removed myself quite a bit this season, allowing others to take a bigger role in producing the show. It appears that philosophy has backfired. It’s been reported by writers, producers, cast and crew that my absence and subsequent behavior when there, has only created confusion, chaos, hostility and is perceived as abandonment. Or at least that’s how Disney has interpreted it. I’m sure it’s true. This morning I was fired by Dana Walden and John Landgraf for all the complaints levied against me. Not the way I wanted to end my 18 year relationship with FX. At least being fired for being an abrasive dick is on brand. I deeply apologize if I’ve made people feel less than or unsupported. My intention was literally the opposite. But clearly I’ve not been paying attention. My arrogance and chronic distraction has created wreckage. Just know, I adore this cast and crew. I’m not sure what the fate of Mayans MC holds. But if it continues, you’ll still be in good hands. As I said at the premier, Elgin is ready to take on the challenge of running the show. I’m sure FX will get him the support he needs to find and follow his vision. For those of you who wanted me gone, you win! For those of you who didn’t, you win too. Although I will no longer be involved, I have no doubt the new team will move things forward with the same quality fans have come to expect. Thank you for the honor of working with all of you. I don’t need, nor want, replies or condolences. I know where the love is. And for those of you who have it, I’m sure our paths will cross again. Best, ks

Despite this incident, his overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV remains in place, so it’s not all bad news for Mr. Sutter.

Clueless. But we’re getting one anyway, and the description is…odd. The show will focus not on Alicia Silverstone’s Cher character, but the Dionne character who was played by Stacey Dash in the original movie. Here’s how the show is being described, via Hey, do you what no one needs? A dramatic reboot of. But we’re getting one anyway, and the description is…odd. The show will focus not on Alicia Silverstone’s Cher character, but the Dionne character who was played by Stacey Dash in the original movie. Here’s how the show is being described, via Deadline

Written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey (Will & Grace), the new Clueless — Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video — also is set in high school. It is described as a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latte? and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans. How does Dionne deal with the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school, while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her best friend, all in a setting that is uniquely 2020 L.A.?

This sounds…not great. Mostly because it reads like a bunch of hip buzzwords cobbled together by execs who want to appeal to kids. But hey, everyone thought Riverdale sounded like a crazy idea, and people seem to love that show. So you never know.

Good news for people who want to see SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical but don’t actually want to go to a theater. The stage show is going to be filmed with most of the original cast and then aired on TV. Nickelodeon will premiere The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! sometime in December, with Ethan Slater as SpongeBob, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, and Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks.

Long live the Queen: The Crown season 3 now has a poster. The third season of the Netflix show focused on the royals has a whole new cast: Olivia Colman as the Queen, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. The third season premieres on Netflix November 17.

Bless the Harts, a show I have never, ever heard of, is getting a second season. The Fox animated comedy boasts some serious talent, coming from executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, and featuring the voices of Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, Ike Barinholtz, and Kumail Nanjiani. Despite all this, I swear to god I’ve never heard of this, nor have I seen any advertising or heard other folks talking about it. But it’s real! And it’s a big enough hit to pull in a second season. Here’s the show’s synopsis:

The Harts are a Southern family that is forever struggling to make ends meet. They hope to achieve the American dream, but they’re already rich — in friends, family and laughter. Jenny Hart is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, N.C. While Jenny’s the head of her family, she’s often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty, and her witty, creative daughter, Violet. Jenny’s doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, Wayne Edwards, is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He’s a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he’s not going to give up the fight. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series hasn’t even debuted yet, but Disney+ has gone ahead and given the show a second season. “We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+ (via Deadline). The show focuses on a group of students at East High who stage a performance of High School Musical for the winter theater production, “only to realize that there is as much drama that happens offstage as there is onstage.”