Six years after its series finale, the world has Breaking Bad on the brain again with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie set to premiere on Netflix this Friday. But now Los Angeles residents will be able to immerse themselves in the world of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in a new Breaking Bad pop-up experience that’s coming to West Hollywood, taking over the same space once occupied by pop-ups for Saved By The Bell and Good Burger.

Next Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Breaking Bad fans in L.A. will be able to visit 7100 Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood and check out the Breaking Bad Experience for themselves. Here’s how The Hollywood Reporter describes what it will be like:

The interactive experience will include an assortment of “insta-worthy” set re-creations from all five seasons of the show. Fans of Breaking Bad can enjoy show-inspired libations and bar snacks “up to Walter White’s standards.” The pop-up also will feature a do-it-yourself menu of chemically reactive cocktails and a menu including Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese (the Half Measure if you want it crustless) and Loaded SAULsa Nachos, “all safely served via hazmat tableside.” The menu also includes themed sides and desserts, as well as vegan and gluten-free options.

“It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand,” said Breaking Bad series creator and El Camino director Vince Gilligan.

Back in 2015, Gilligan revealed that discussions were underway to turn Los Pollos Hermanos, the fast food chicken restaurant from the show run by Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring, into an actual restaurant chain. That never came to pass, and now it looks like this might be the closest thing fans get to stepping into the world of the show (outside from trekking out to Albuquerque, New Mexico to see the locations where they filmed it in person, of course).

General admission tickets are available for $30 right now at the official website. For that price, you get entry into the establishment for up to 90 minutes, plus the guest’s choice of first concoction and a food item. And naturally, you’ll be able to buy additional food and drinks individually if you choose. The Breaking Bad Experience will be open 4-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, starting next week and going all the way through the end of this year.

Concept image courtesy of THR and Floyd Davis.