‘Clerk’: Release Date, Cast, and More

It’s been thirty years since Clerks writer-director Kevin Smith sat down in a theater and watched Richard Linklater‘s Slackers, inspiring him to create his own movie. In the time since, Smith has directed more than two dozen films, written several major comic book runs, and become a major figure in all things pop culture.

Clerk is a biographical documentary about the life, career, and legend of Kevin Smith.

Clerk Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The documentary premiered in March at SXSW and will be available to rent on November 23, 2021, from wherever digital rentals are sold.

What is Clerk?

Clerk is a behind-the-scenes biographical documentary about Kevin Smith, the guy who wrote and directed his own self-financed indie film, Clerks, in 1994. Smith would go on to become a major fixture in popular culture, directing, writing, podcasting, and performing live. The documentary will feature home videos, behind-the-scenes footage from Smith’s movies, interviews with his friends and collaborators, and more. Smith’s career began when he maxed out his credit cards and made Clerks every night after he finished working at the convenience store where it was shot. The movie was added to the National Film Registry in the Library of Congress in 2019, deeming it “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

Production on the documentary began in 2018 but was put on hold shortly after when Smith had a massive heart attack on stage. Smith’s close brush with death made him more anxious to do the documentary with longtime friend, documentarian Malcolm Ingram.

Clerk Director, Crew, and More

Clerk was directed by Ingram, who also directed the doc about the making of Smith’s film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. It was produced by TCB Productions. The director of photography was Bruce Lee Roberts III. Clerk was edited by Sean Stanley, with a score by Martin Rae.

Clerk Cast

Other than the titular clerk himself, Kevin Smith, the documentary will feature tons of interviews with his friends and colleagues. Interviewees include Jason Mewes, Penn Jillette, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Justin Long, and Richard Linklater. I’m assuming there will also be some footage or interviews with Smith’s wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, and their daughter, Harley Quinn Smith. The documentary will also include never-before-seen footage of the late greats George Carlin and Stan Lee, who both appeared in Smith’s films.

Clerk Trailer